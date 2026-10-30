IndyCar
Pato O'Ward questions promoters in Mexico after IndyCar Barcelona race confirmation
O'Ward has been pushing for an IndyCar race in Mexico, and says "we need everyone involved to be passionate about bringing the series here, not just looking for their paycheck"
Luis Ramírez
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 3:19 PM
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Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images
The confirmation that the IndyCar Series will hold a race in Barcelona for the 2027 calendar, backed by a local promoter, has prompted comments from Mexican driver Pato O'Ward, who pointed out that only a joint effort can make a project of this magnitude a reality—something that, in his opinion, has not been achieved in Mexico.
Despite the proximity, a race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez does not seem close to becoming a reality in the short term. For the Arrow McLaren driver, the speed with which the Catalan capital closed its deal highlights the difference between a project driven by collective enthusiasm and the financial hurdles that have stalled the Mexican market.
"As you saw now that we're going to Barcelona, you can tell over there how quickly a deal can be done when everyone, when the city or the track really wants the series to go," O'Ward said in recent comments to ESPN.
"That's the easy part. The problem is when they present you with something that's a bit difficult to actually pull off so that it's a viable business for everyone, that's where you say: 'well, it's not just about flying over, it's bringing the cars and the team, everything a major event requires.'"
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren, Zak Brown
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The Monterrey native maintains that IndyCar's potential in Mexico could allow it to enjoy a level of success similar to what Formula 1 currently has, especially since there are significant precedents.
"IndyCar in Mexico would be a similar phenomenon to Formula 1. Just think about what CART was like with Adrián Fernández, going to Parque Fundidora, coming to Mexico City; it has all the potential to do that."
He also pointed out that the main obstacle lies in the mindset of the parties involved in the negotiations and a lack of genuine commitment.
"We need everyone involved to be passionate about bringing the series here, not just looking for their paycheck. So the most important thing is to assemble a group of people who are all genuinely involved and want this to be a success."
Read Also:
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