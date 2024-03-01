Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

Entering his fifth full-time campaign in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, O’Ward has routinely been among the frontrunners each and every weekend.

In 72 career starts, 64 of which that have been with Arrow McLaren, he has captured four wins, five poles and 20 podiums en route to finishing in the top-four three times over the past four years.

Gavin Ward, who is entering his second season as Arrow McLaren’s Team Principal, expressed his enthusiasm with retaining O’Ward.

“This is a big day for the team and for Pato,” Ward said.

“It’s been great to see Pato and the team grow together. We’re thrilled to continue racing with him and I look forward to showing the racing world what we can achieve as a group. Having this done and dusted before the start of the season means the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew can go into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg free from distraction and with one goal in mind: to execute each race weekend to the fullest of our potential.”

A 24-year-old Mexican, O’Ward is coming off a strong 2023 season that saw him claim a career-high seven podiums, including four runner-up results, and end the year fourth in the championship despite zero victories.

With that, though, he reached the points threshold required to become eligible for his super license that led to his appointment as a Formula 1 Reserve Driver with McLaren Racing for 2024, which will be fulfilled following the conclusion of the IndyCar season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to sign this deal with the team,” O’Ward said.

“I have to thank Zak (Brown, McLaren CEO) and Gavin, the partners and all who were involved in making this happen, especially before the NTT IndyCar Series season starts so we can focus on racing and winning.

“McLaren has become home for me, and I am proud that I’ll be racing in papaya for a few more years at least.”

The 2024 IndyCar Series season begins March 10 with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.