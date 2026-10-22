IndyCar

Penske signals IndyCar international expansion as global interest grows

Penske executive Jonathan Gibson says years of approaches from international promoters are nearing a breakthrough, with news expected “pretty soon”

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 7:02 PM

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Roger Penske, Karly McLaughlin, Jonathan Gibson and Greg Penske during the NTT INDYCAR Series NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers INDY at Markham on August 16, 2026 in Markham, Ontario.

Photo by: Photo by Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

As IndyCar moves closer to a return to racing outside North America, Penske Corporation executive Jonathan Gibson said the series’ international push has been supported by years of inbound interest from promoters over the last half-decade.

Speaking at the Autosport Business Exchange in New York, Gibson, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Penske Corporation, pointed to IndyCar’s international driver lineup and global television reach.

“IndyCar historically has had a significant presence, you know, throughout South America, obviously Canada,” Gibson said. “And there's been some international races overall. If you think about it, our grid, we represent 13 countries amongst our drivers. And so from a driver standpoint and then our TV packages that we have around the world are obviously quite strong.”

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Indrawan Kumala / NurPhoto via Getty Images

That reach has also been accompanied by interest from international promoters, marking the first sustained push to take IndyCar outside North America since its 2013 visit to São Paulo, Brazil, and its last European fixture in 2007.

“Over the last four or five years, we've had certain tracks and markets reach out to us,” Gibson revealed. “And, you know, we've had some serious dialogue as of late.”

The growing stack of inbound inquiries across that timeframe highlights a diverse range of international suitors:

Argentina: Inbound interest culminated in Juncos Hollinger Racing leading high-profile promotional demonstrations in November 2022 and August 2023 at the Autódromo de Buenos Aires and Termas de Río Hondo with Argentine driver Agustín Canapino. Conversations to resurrect a race in the country—following the 1971 USAC event at Rafaela—gained serious traction before a presidential election and government change at the end of 2023 put talks on hold.

Mexico: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City reached out and was in serious contention to host a round during the 2026 season. While the project was ultimately scrapped due to scheduling conflicts with the FIFA World Cup and other factors, demand remains immense, fueled by Monterrey native Pato O’Ward, the series’ most popular driver.

Colombia & Brazil: Brazil has actively remained in the mix over the past few years, while Colombia emerged on the radar more recently. Interest from the region reached a high point when Barranquilla Mayor Alejandro Char publicly claimed the city had secured an event for April 2028, though IndyCar officials subsequently poured cold water on those assertions.

Japan: Outreach and ongoing dialogue have also centered on Japan, anchored by major corporate partners with heavy footprints in both North America and Japan, including Bridgestone, Honda, and series title sponsor NTT Data. Honda also owns Motegi and Suzuka, though any return would utilize a road course configuration as Motegi's oval is no longer usable. IndyCar last ran a non-points event at Motegi in 2011.

Now, those years of background dialogue appear to be reaching a direct breakthrough. Motorsport.com confirmed on Monday that Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has reached an agreement to host an IndyCar round starting in the summer of 2027, bringing the championship to five-time champion Alex Palou’s home country. An official announcement is expected this Friday.

Addressing where those discussions currently stand, Gibson signaled that an official deal is imminent.

“I think we're pretty close,” Gibson said. “You have to stay tuned.”

When pushed on a specific timetable for when fans and teams can expect formal confirmation, Gibson kept his answer concise: “Pretty soon.”

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