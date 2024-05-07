Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal
Legendary team boss Roger Penske has suspended four senior members of his IndyCar team operation and apologized for the “errors that were made” in the recent push-to-pass scandal.
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Cindric posted his own statement on Team Penske’s X account, stating: “For Ron and I as leaders of this team, it’s not about what we did, it’s about what we didn’t do.
“It is our responsibility to provide the team and all our drivers with the right processes to ensure something like this can’t happen. For that, I apologize to Roger, our team and everyone that supports us.”
He added: “Our number one job is to protect and enhance the reputation of our brand and that of those that support us. In that regard, as the overall leader, I failed and must raise my hand and be accountable with the others.
“This is a team, and in my position, it’s the right thing to do.”
