Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar / Nashville News

IndyCar points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s championship leader Alex Palou will take a six-place grid penalty at IndyCar’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville.

IndyCar points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville

The penalty is for an unapproved engine change following the 10-car test at Portland International Raceway last week.

IndyCar revealed that the team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2 – “A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out."

According to the rulebook, the penalty for such a change comes at the series’ next event.

This is the second such penalty for the #10 Ganassi-Honda. His car required a new engine after Carb Day’s final practice for the Indianapolis 500 – by which time all race engines for the 500 had been fitted – when Honda Performance Development spotted an unspecified problem.

That meant for Race 1 at Belle Isle, Detroit, he lost six places on the grid, and after a qualifying session where he struggled anyway, that left him starting 25th. He went on to finish 15th in the race.

Palou currently heads the NTT IndyCar Series table by 39 points, ahead of Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet. These are the only drivers in 2021 to rack up two wins over the course of the first 10 races.

shares
comments
IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

Previous article

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

21 h
2
MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

3
Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

Latest news
IndyCar points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville

1 h
IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

21 h
IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
SUPC

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Aug 4, 2021
Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger
IndyCar

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

Aug 3, 2021
DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
SUPC

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Aug 2, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Carpenter says Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing 00:54
IndyCar
Jul 30, 2021

IndyCar: Carpenter says Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing

Helio Castroneves and Michael Shank speak to WIll Buxton about the 2022 season 10:26
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

Helio Castroneves and Michael Shank speak to WIll Buxton about the 2022 season

IndyCar: Grosjean - 'Everyone who thinks oval racing is easy is wrong' 00:52
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean - 'Everyone who thinks oval racing is easy is wrong'

IndyCar: Helio Castroneves lands full-season ride for 2022 02:12
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

IndyCar: Helio Castroneves lands full-season ride for 2022

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson says “I still am in a big hole” 00:42
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson says “I still am in a big hole”

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

O’Ward tops 10-car IndyCar test at Portland
IndyCar

O’Ward tops 10-car IndyCar test at Portland

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Alex Palou More from
Alex Palou
Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime
IndyCar

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021 Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime
IndyCar

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Trending Today

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

IndyCar points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar points leader Palou to suffer grid penalty in Nashville

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger
IndyCar IndyCar

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.