Portland IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

Firestone Fast Six

Palou laid down a 58.7701sec lap around the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway to beat Rossi by a mere 0.0872sec in the Firestone Fast Six and claim his first ever pole.

Palou’s six-time championship-winning teammate Scott Dixon was a mere 0.01sec further adrift, ahead of his erstwhile teammate Felix Rosenqvist, the fastest of the Chevrolet runners.

Graham Rahal achieved his best qualifying result of the season with fifth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Colton Herta, polesitter here in 2019, took the brave gamble to try and take pole using the Firestone primary tires but came off half a second short.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 58.7701 58.7701 0.000 4 4 58.7701 0 1 120.306 6:07.0052 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 27 Alexander Rossi 58.8573 0.0872 0.0872 3 3 58.8573 0 5 120.128 5:49.2850 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 3 9 Scott Dixon 58.8673 0.0972 0.0100 3 4 1:00.3659 0 2 120.107 6:14.5117 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 7 Felix Rosenqvist 58.9505 0.1804 0.0832 3 3 58.9505 0 6 119.938 5:03.9528 Chevy A 5 Arrow McLaren SP 5 15 Graham Rahal 59.0067 0.2366 0.0562 4 4 59.0067 0 3 119.824 6:17.0784 Honda A 11 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 26 Colton Herta 59.2796 0.5095 0.2729 4 4 59.2796 0 4 119.272 6:26.3992 Honda P 16 Andretti Autosport

Q2

The PNC Bank-colored Ganassi-Hondas of Alex Palou and Scott Dixon topped the session, appearing to shave a tenth off every time they went out, but the big surprise was Graham Rahal usurping Colton Herta at the last minute to grab third.

A mere 0.0112sec adrift of Herta was Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi, while Felix Rosenqvist knocked his Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward aside by a mere 0.0058sec to make it through.

Ed Jones of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan was eighth, a sliver ahead of impressive fellow former Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew in the second #45 RLL-Honda, about 0.15sec behind teammate Rahal.

Marcus Ericsson was 10th for Ganassi, ahead of Max Chilton’s Carlin-Chevy and Sebastien Bourdais in the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 58.7691 58.7691 0.000 8 8 58.7691 5 4 120.308 10:11.2307 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 9 Scott Dixon 58.8200 0.0509 0.0509 8 8 58.8200 5 8 120.204 10:08.4803 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 15 Graham Rahal 58.9338 0.1647 0.1138 8 8 58.9338 4 3 119.972 10:17.5926 Honda A 11 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 26 Colton Herta 58.9459 0.1768 0.0121 6 7 59.0148 4 6 119.947 9:50.9546 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 5 27 Alexander Rossi 58.9571 0.1880 0.0112 8 8 58.9571 5 5 119.924 10:01.8791 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 6 7 Felix Rosenqvist 58.9629 0.1938 0.0058 8 8 58.9629 5 2 119.913 10:27.9797 Chevy A 5 Arrow McLaren SP 7 5 Pato O'Ward 58.9732 0.2041 0.0103 7 8 59.0516 4 11 119.892 10:13.6580 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 8 18 Ed Jones 59.0247 0.2556 0.0515 8 8 59.0247 5 10 119.787 10:32.1859 Honda A 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 9 45 Oliver Askew 59.0837 0.3146 0.0590 7 8 59.1635 4 9 119.668 10:36.0689 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 8 Marcus Ericsson 59.0901 0.3210 0.0064 8 8 59.0901 5 1 119.655 9:58.1162 Honda A 6 Chip Ganassi Racing 11 59 Max Chilton 59.2346 0.4655 0.1445 5 8 1:03.7663 2 7 119.363 10:43.3597 Chevy A 23 Carlin 12 14 Sebastien Bourdais 59.2419 0.4728 0.0073 7 8 59.5512 4 12 119.348 10:25.0627 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 2

This morning’s pacesetter Alex Palou was the fastest driver on the Firestone primary tires, his 59.2883sec lap able to withstand Josef Newgarden’s first flyer on the alternate compound tires. However, then the times started to tumble as everyone took on reds, and it was Felix Rosenqvist who slotted his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet in top spot ahead of Palou, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, a tremendous last-gasp effort from Scott Dixon (Ganassi), an impressive fifth by Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda) and sixth for two-time Portland winner Sebastien Bourdais in AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Remarkably, the elimination of Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud meant none of the Penskes made it even to Q2.

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda could be disappointed that their practice promise meant nothing, with Jack Harvey failing to progress.

Takuma Sato and Rinus VeeKay failed to make it through but both will be receiving 6-place grid penalties anyway for early engine changes.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 7 Felix Rosenqvist 58.6912 58.6912 0.000 8 8 58.6912 5 7 120.468 10:21.2484 Chevy A 5 Arrow McLaren SP 2 10 Alex Palou 58.7971 0.1059 0.1059 8 8 58.7971 5 1 120.251 10:12.0903 Honda P 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 26 Colton Herta 58.8450 0.1538 0.0479 7 8 58.9189 5 5 120.153 10:00.7968 Honda P 16 Andretti Autosport 4 9 Scott Dixon 58.8684 0.1772 0.0234 8 8 58.8684 5 6 120.105 10:49.2291 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 18 Ed Jones 58.9330 0.2418 0.0646 7 8 59.2242 5 10 119.974 10:55.5512 Honda A 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 6 14 Sebastien Bourdais 58.9390 0.2478 0.0060 8 8 58.9390 5 8 119.961 10:23.6397 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises 7 12 Will Power 59.0032 0.3120 0.0642 8 8 59.0032 5 4 119.831 10:40.5177 Chevy A 9 Team Penske 8 20 Conor Daly 59.0974 0.4062 0.0942 7 8 1:00.1440 5 11 119.640 10:31.5463 Chevy A 13 Ed Carpenter Racing 9 2 Josef Newgarden 59.1371 0.4459 0.0397 9 9 59.1371 4 3 119.559 10:53.6756 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 10 60 Jack Harvey 59.1463 0.4551 0.0092 6 8 59.2042 4 2 119.541 10:51.8217 Honda A 24 Meyer Shank Racing 11 21 Rinus VeeKay 59.1885 0.4973 0.0422 7 8 59.2409 5 9 119.456 10:34.5694 Chevy A 14 Ed Carpenter Racing 12 30 Takuma Sato 59.1953 0.5041 0.0068 8 8 59.1953 5 14 119.442 10:08.0734 Honda A 20 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 22 Simon Pagenaud 59.6591 0.9679 0.4638 8 8 59.6591 5 12 118.513 10:45.1914 Chevy A 15 Team Penske 14 4 Dalton Kellett 59.7438 1.0526 0.0847 8 8 59.7438 4 13 118.345 10:38.4766 Chevy A 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

The first driver to set a time on reds was Andretti Autosport’s James Hinchcliffe but he was soon usurped by Max Chilton of Carlin-Chevrolet, and then Marcus Ericsson ducked under the 59sec barrier, Graham Rahal joining the Swede in that bracket for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Alexander Rossi jumped to third with his final flyer, but Chilton clung on to fourth, ahead of another RLL driver, Oliver Askew, who is preparing for only his third IndyCar start of the year.

He was a couple of hundredths quicker than Pato O’Ward who manhandled the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet on his final run to scrape through.

Romain Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda was left on the inside looking in, as was Hinchcliffe, and the Penske-Chevrolet of rookie Scott McLaughlin.

However, McLaughlin felt he had been impeded by Grosjean, Race Control agreed and deleted the Frenchman’s best time, dumping him to 11th in the 13-car segment, behind his Penske-mounted rookie rival.

The second-placed runner from this morning Helio Castroneves could not reproduce his practice form, less than a tenth ahead of IndyCar debutant Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet, who was only 0.69sec off Ericsson’s pacesetting time in the session.

Jimmie Johnson was also impressive, within a second of Ericsson.

Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay didn’t even turn a lap due to an unspecified mechanical issue that has prompted the squad to change the engine.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 8 Marcus Ericsson 58.8094 58.8094 0.000 7 8 58.9050 5 7 120.226 10:17.4326 Honda A 375 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 15 Graham Rahal 58.9369 0.1275 0.1275 8 8 58.9369 4 5 119.966 10:36.1982 Honda A 319 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 27 Alexander Rossi 59.0177 0.2083 0.0808 8 8 59.0177 5 4 119.801 10:34.8299 Honda A 259 Andretti Autosport 4 59 Max Chilton 59.0735 0.2641 0.0558 5 8 1:00.1444 2 11 119.688 10:42.8453 Chevy A 99 Carlin 5 45 Oliver Askew 59.1960 0.3866 0.1225 8 8 59.1960 5 8 119.441 10:39.0172 Honda A 24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 5 Pato O'Ward 59.2142 0.4048 0.0182 8 8 59.2142 5 2 119.404 10:32.6066 Chevy A 435 Arrow McLaren SP 7 51 Romain Grosjean 59.2231 0.4137 0.0089 8 8 59.2231 5 3 119.386 10:43.6858 Honda A 222 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 8 29 James Hinchcliffe 59.2537 0.4443 0.0306 4 8 59.3271 5 9 119.324 10:20.4962 Honda A 189 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 9 3 Scott McLaughlin 59.3563 0.5469 0.1026 7 8 1:00.8358 4 6 119.118 10:45.5710 Chevy A 245 Team Penske 10 06 Helio Castroneves 59.4190 0.6096 0.0627 8 8 59.4190 5 1 118.992 10:27.1200 Honda A 134 Meyer Shank Racing 11 77 Callum Ilott 59.5008 0.6914 0.0818 7 7 59.5008 4 12 118.829 10:47.4405 Chevy A 37 Juncos Hollinger Racing 12 48 Jimmie Johnson 59.7120 0.9026 0.2112 8 8 59.7120 4 10 118.408 10:09.0685 Honda A 72 Chip Ganassi Racing 13 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay No Time --- --- -- --- --.--- 0 13 --- Honda Ao 215 Andretti Autosport