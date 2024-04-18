All Series
IndyCar Long Beach

Pourchaire to make IndyCar debut for Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren has announced Theo Pourchaire will drive in place of the injured David Malukas for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Théo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP

Pourchaire will make his IndyCar Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet as Malukas continues to recover from a left wrist injury and surgery following a mountain biking accident over the off-season.

The Frenchman comes into the mix with a stout resume that includes claiming the 2023 F2 championship, which came courtesy of two wins and 10 podiums with French-based outfit ART Grand Prix.

Beyond currently serving as a test and reserve driver with Sauber in F1, Pourchaire has kept busy by also appearing in the Super Formula series this year.

Read Also:

Malukas remains sidelined following wrist surgery pre-season and, with Callum Ilott unable to continue his cover in the No.6, Arrow McLaren has instead turned to Pourchaire.

"This is an amazing opportunity to drive with such a legendary team in a legendary motorsport series like the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Pourchaire. “I’ve watched IndyCar since I was a young kid, and the racing is incredible. I was thrilled to get the call from the team.

“I’m grateful that Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO], Gavin [Ward, team principal] and Tony [Kanaan, sporting director] thought of me for this opportunity and for the team at Sauber to allow me to get on track at Long Beach.

“I’m also sorry that the opportunity came as David continues to recover. It’s not going to be an easy task, but I’m ready for it.”

Théo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren

Théo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP

Pourchaire also holds a distinction as the youngest driver to win a race in both F3 and F2, having made his move into the bottom series of F1's feeder ladder aged just 16.

While Arrow McLaren continues to evaluate the recovery timeline for Malukas, which has extended beyond the originally forecast six weeks, the team has held off from confirming who will drive the following race weekend at Barber Motorsports Park on 26-28 April.

“It’s a shame that David’s recovery is longer than we all originally anticipated,” said Ward. “He’s been working with our team trainer very closely with what rehab and strength exercises are possible at this point, and the team’s been doing a great job in the meantime to work together through the changes they’ve had since his injury.

“Théo may be an unexpected driver in the NTT IndyCar Series paddock this season, but we’re excited to see what he can do on the track in Long Beach and are thankful for Sauber in working with us to make it happen.

"He has a strong resume, especially for his young age, and he’s eager to work with us and put his driving to the test this weekend.”

