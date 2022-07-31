Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights

Championship leader Will Power says he’s better mentally prepared for a close-run battle for the 2022 IndyCar Series title than he was in previous years.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights

The Team Penske driver finished runner-up in the IndyCar championship in 2010, ’11 and ’12, before finally clinching in 2014. Having just wrested the 2022 points lead from Marcus Ericsson by finishing third in Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course, Power said his experience in IndyCar will help make him psychologically stronger approaching the finale.

“Absolutely, it’s so different to what it was back then,” he said. “I just know the game so well, I’m mentally just miles ahead in every respect than I was back then. Just a tremendous amount of experience in this series.”

Of the 13 races held so far this year, Power’s #12 Penske-Chevrolet has finished outside the top four only three times, despite five times having to come from deep in the pack. That’s the sort of consistency that Power hadn’t found since his championship year.

“It's not necessarily the long game,” he said, “it's just that sort of attitude switch where you know these races are long, the season is long, and you've got to make the most of every situation, even if you're fighting for like 12th.

“If that's your day to finish 12th, well, finish 12th, not 24th. It's certainly working very well.”

Just 52 points cover the top six drivers in the championship, with more than 200 points on offer over the remaining four rounds. Erstwhile points leader and Indy 500 winner Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda is only nine points adrift of Power, while his teammate and two-time champion Josef Newgarden, six-time champion Scott Dixon (Ganassi), Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy) and Alex Palou (Ganassi’s defending champion) are 32, 38, 46 and 52 points in arrears.

Asked if the last four races at Nashville, Gateway, Portland and Laguna Seca will see him alter his approach, Power responded: “That totally depends on the situation: how you qualify, who's in front of you, where you're running, and where are the guys that you’re fighting – or you believe will be the drivers that you have to fight at the end. It becomes a little more obvious with three to go.

“The next couple races you've got to know, OK, these are definitely the lead guys that we're racing. We've got to cover them on strategies and such. [For now] it's still not completely clear. A lot of guys still clustered up. I think there's probably still five guys in the game, so still a long way to go.”

Power said it was “impossible to predict” if that quintet would all still be in the frame until the Laguna Seca finale in September.

“It feels like it's always going to go down to the last race,” he said. “I expect to be having a fight at Laguna. We'll see how it plays out.

“Impossible to predict in this series: there's just too many fast guys, good teams, good drivers, everything. Try and pick a winner each week and try and pick a polesitter: impossible.”

shares
comments
Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1
Previous article

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1 Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Will Power More from
Will Power
Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race Iowa II
IndyCar

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Newgarden cleared to return to IndyCar cockpit for practice Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Newgarden cleared to return to IndyCar cockpit for practice

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
IndyCar IndyCar

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights

Championship leader Will Power says he’s better mentally prepared for a close-run battle for the 2022 IndyCar Series title than he was in previous years.

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1
IndyCar IndyCar

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1

Will Power was thrilled to land a podium after yet another climb through the field was necessary by a Turn 1 fracas and a clumsy passing attempt by a former teammate.

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it

IndyCar rookie Christian Lundgaard says his runner-up finish in the Gallagher GP at Indy was something the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda team deserved after a very difficult start to the season.

Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again”

IMS Indy winner Alexander Rossi says that the mental self-coaching to return to Victory Lane after a three-year absence was all about recalling that he had already proved himself an IndyCar race winner.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.