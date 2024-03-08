Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice
Penske’s Will Power lauded Meyer Shank Racing’s newcomer Felix Rosenqvist after he dominated the opening day of IndyCar Series practice at St. Petersburg on Friday.
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Rosenqvist lapped his Honda-powered MSR machine in 1m00.339s, almost half a second quicker than his rivals after his off-season switch from Arrow McLaren.
The rest of the top 10 were covered by less than three tenths, which moved fourth-fastest driver Will Power of Penske to state that “Felix is on another planet out there”.
“Kinda surprised,” said Rosenqvist. “We were really good out of the gates, really confident, which I’ve been since pre-season testing. And on the reds we just took another step.
“The car was just really good. It’s been really nice to come to Meyer Shank Racing, it’s been a really super-easy transition. At McLaren it was a big learning curve with the car, but it’s been the opposite here, it’s clicked since Day 1. It’s a smaller group, so it’s easier to get up to speed.
“A really smooth start for us, we were a bit unsure where we’d stack up when we started pushing, we thought we’d be quick but not that far ahead.
“I think on the street tracks we’ll be good. I feel more confident on those kind of tracks.”
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Behind McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, Marcus Armstrong was the fastest of the five Chip Ganassi Racing drivers, just 0.007s off the second spot.
“The car started off in a difficult spot,” said Armstrong, who was third fastest. “And, to be fair, it didn’t actually feel that good at the end. But we’re still up there, so what more can I ask for?”
Power, who was fourth quickest, said: “Felix is on another planet out there, but everyone else is really close. I thought he’d do very well in that environment, he’s very quick. No surprise for me.
“Car feels good, everything feels calm and that means I’ve got something in reserve.
“I’m very motivated, I’m really pissed off about going winless last year, I’m putting a lot of emphasis on that. It’s expected to perform at this team, I’ve had my head down, I’m thinking about nothing else than competing at a very high level this season.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort
Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Latest news
Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday
Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments