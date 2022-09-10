Power was focused on point for pole, not the record

Power delivered his 68th pole position for the season finale to become the most successful qualifier in Indy car history, edging ahead of former pole king Mario Andretti.

But the Team Penske-Chevrolet star admitted that he wasn’t thinking of the record so much as winning a point to push his championship lead out to 21 points, and probably 22 since IndyCar also grants a point for leading a lap.

“Yeah, that was the focus, that's all that was on my mind,” said the Australian star. “It had nothing to do with the number of poles. I need to get poles to give myself the best chance here.

“So we ticked that box and also another box with the 68. Very good start to the weekend. Super focused on tomorrow.

“It's one point. I plan on leading the first lap, which is another point, and if you get a real run you can lead the most laps, it's another. Just keep going like that. Yep, super focused, man. I want to give all the boys my best, give my team the best because that's what they've done for me this year.”

That said, Power admitted that being greeted and congratulated on pitlane by both Mario Andretti and Roger Penske was a “surreal” experience.

“I saw Roger there, I saw Mario there and all the cameras; I thought, ‘This is really surreal,’ he said. “It just blows my mind… I surpassed Mario and obviously I drive for Roger, but just to have those two legends there congratulating me… surreal.

“And a lot of gratitude for the chances and the opportunities I've been given over the last decade and a half. Very fortunate. Very fortunate, and I want to repay them back with a championship tomorrow…

“I couldn't celebrate it very much because I'm so focused on tomorrow and I don't want to give out too much energy because I'm going to need it tomorrow, but… yeah, a day you'll remember for sure. Something I'll remember the rest of my life.”

Power could scarcely have asked for a better qualifying session, since teammate and closest title rival Josef Newgarden spun out at the Corkscrew, and the subsequent red flag also interrupted Scott Dixon’s qualifying strategy. Dixon, like Newgarden, is 21 points behind Power but will be starting 13th.

“That made things easier,” said Power. “Less pressure for sure because we didn't have to shadow exactly what those guys did. Yeah, definitely took some pressure off.”

Asked whether he was thinking purely in championship terms tomorrow or thinking about the race win, Power said he was going to try and just be methodical and not get ahead of himself. He has by no means ruled out Dixon.

“I’m just thinking start, and then just get into that rhythm and then it will sort of play out as we go based on what the other competitors do. Yeah, just need a good solid day…

“[Dixon] has a great spot because he didn't use his tires up [ in Q2 and Firestone Fast Six] and he's not that far back. So yeah. Tough. Tough race. It's far, far, far from won, and I'm really aware of that.”