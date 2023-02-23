PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race
PPG has been named entitlement sponsor for 2023 NTT IndyCar Series’ second round, to be held at Texas Motor Speedway.
“Texas Motor Speedway is proud to welcome PPG to our family of race entitlement partners,” said Texas Motor Speedway executive VP and general manager Mark Faber. “The speedway has utilized PPG products for years to paint the many race and series logos on the front straightaway’s grass ballfield as well as many other areas throughout the facility.
“We look forward to bringing our race fans another exciting and action-filled weekend of NTT IndyCar Series competition.”
The PPG 375 will be the second race of the IndyCar season and first of five ovals, and is to be held on April 2.
“PPG is proud to serve as the primary entitlement sponsor at the NTT IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Bryan Iams, PPG chief communications officer. “Our paints, coatings and specialty materials have a long history with racing, including our valued nearly 40-year partnership with Team Penske.”
The PPG 375 headlines a two-day race weekend that also features the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday, April 1, and culminates Sunday, April 2, with the running of the PPG 375 beginning at 11:30am CT.
Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule also includes the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.
PPG, whose headquarters are in Pittsburgh, has developed and delivered paints, coatings and specialty materials for 140 years.
Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT IndyCar Series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year.
Last year’s Texas round saw Josef Newgarden prevail over Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Scott McLaughlin by just 0.0669sec after a last-lap pass on the outside line.
Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has often generated last-lap excitement, with the track holding three of the top 10 closest finishes in IndyCar history. Jeff Ward beat Al Unser Jr by just 0.0111sec in 2002, Sam Hornish Jr.’s Panther entry held off Helio Castroneves by 0.0096sec that same year, while in 2016 Graham Rahal defeated James Hinchcliffe by 0.008sec.
Of the 27 drivers set to start the PPG 375, seven have scored wins at Texas Motor Speedway. Scott Dixon has five victories, Helio Castroneves four, Will Power and Newgarden have two each, while Pato O’Ward, Rahal and Ed Carpenter have one apiece.
