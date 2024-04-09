All Series
IndyCar

Prema to join IndyCar Series from 2025

Prema Racing has announced plans to enter the IndyCar Series from the 2025 season.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
prema-indycar

One of the most successful junior formula programs in history with 80 titles and counting, Prema’s expansion into North America’s premier open-wheel championship will begin by fielding two full-time entries powered by Chevrolet, with next year marking the team’s first attempt at the Indianapolis 500.

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in the history of Prema Racing,” said Team Principal Rene Rosin.

“Making the step to the NTT IndyCar Series, and competing in the world-famous Indianapolis 500, is a dream coming true for our family and everyone involved in our business. We have tremendous respect for IndyCar, its unique challenges and sensational history, and we look forward to being part of it.

“While competing in IndyCar will not be easy, we are determined to put in our best effort, learn as quickly as possible and become leading contenders right from the start. The desire to fight for victory is our driving force, and the thoroughness of the challenge will give us even more motivation to succeed.

“This new chapter will also be beneficial for Prema Racing and its people, producing amazing learning opportunities and know-how transfer. We want to thank IndyCar for the warm welcome, and Chevrolet for supporting this project. We cannot wait to start operating in our new Indiana shop and get on track as soon as possible.”

Since being founded in 1983 by Angelo Rosin, Prema has had several young talents come through its pipeline, including 1997 Formula 1 world champion and 1995 Indy 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve, along with former and current IndyCar drivers Ryan Briscoe, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Callum Ilott.

The 2024 F1 grid also has nine drivers that have come through Prema, including Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Ferrari Academy Driver Oliver Bearman in a Prema F2 car

Ferrari Academy Driver Oliver Bearman in a Prema F2 car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Prema Racing, with their global reach and extraordinary presence in open-wheel racing, will be a great addition to our growing and highly competitive paddock,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“We look forward to seeing Rene and Prema on the NTT IndyCar Series grid in 2025.”

According to the press release, Prema’s IndyCar team “will operate out of a state-of-the-art facility located in Indiana.”

The venture into IndyCar will aid Prema “in multiple areas”, with it providing “an additional layer of know-how, experience, and technical advance.” The team also cited it as an avenue for growth for drivers, engineers, mechanics and other team members.

“Chevrolet is pleased to welcome Rene Rosin and Prema Racing to our 2025 NTT IndyCar Series roster,” said Mark Stielow, Director of Motorsports Competitions for General Motors.

“Prema brings global success to Team Chevy and winning organization.”

More announcements will be made in due course regarding drivers, sponsors and partners as the team will soon start preparations for the season ahead, setting up shop, cars and equipment.

Wickens hospitalized after major Nurburgring Nordschleife crash
Katherine Legge lands Indy 500 ride with Dale Coyne Racing

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
