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IndyCar Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump to wave green flag and take 'lap of honor' before D.C. IndyCar race

U.S. President Donald Trump will take the 'Beast' around the track before waving the green flag for the inaugural event

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
IndyCar driver Alex Palou, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Roger Penske

IndyCar driver Alex Palou, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Roger Penske

Photo by: Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump has been directly involved in the preparation for the IndyCar race on the streets of Washington D.C. this weekend, called the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. He signed an executive order in January of this year, instructing his administration to make the race happen as part of celebrations for the 250-year anniversary for the USA.

Well, the race weekend has finally arrived, and President Trump will wave the green flag while Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy waves the checkered flag on Sunday. Bud Denker, president of the Penske Corporation and Chairman of the Freedom 250 confirmed the news.

Additionally, President Trump will take a lap around the 1.7-mile street course before the start of the race in the 'Beast', a heavily armored presidential limo. A full motorcade will follow, and  First Lady Melania Trump will also be attendance. This was first reported by the NY Post and is being called a 'lap of honor.'

President Trump previously did something similar before the start of the 2020 and 2025 Daytona 500s. In addition to IndyCar and NASCAR, he also attended the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The IndyCar course will take the 25-car IndyCar field down Pennsylvania Avenue, Independence Avenue, and around notable landmarks such as the National Archives, the National Gallery of Art, and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum. The U.S. Capitol Building and Washington Monument will serve as the backdrop for the temporary street circuit.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will close the airspace above Reagan National Airport (DCA) from 10:15am EST to 1:15pm EST ahead of the race, which goes green just after 1pm EST. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will feature 147 laps of racing.

IROC is also joining IndyCar as a support series this weekend with a pair of 20-minute races, as there is no Indy NXT present.

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