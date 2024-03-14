Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

The event, located just outside of Palm Springs, California, will feature a two-day Open Test, along with group qualifying sessions, two heat races and a 12-car “all-star” battle for a purse of $1.756 million – the largest purse for an IndyCar Series race outside of the Indianapolis 500.

A non-points paying event, this will mark the first time since 2008 (Surfers Paradise, Australia) that IndyCar a race that does not count toward the championship.

“This will be an incredible new event for the NTT IndyCar Series,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said.

“The unique format and record-setting purse will bring extra energy and drama to a competition set against a scenic and compelling backdrop. We can’t wait for viewers across the country to tune-in on NBC and look forward to an amazing weekend with Tim Rogers and his team at The Thermal Club.”

A draw party is set to take place on Thursday 21 March, which will see Thermal Club members paired with the 27 full-time teams scheduled to test before participating in the unique event.

According to IndyCar, “members will be embedded with their respective teams with immersive integration, including – but not limited to – team meetings, driver question-and-answer sessions, racecraft instruction and tips, and use of premium, authentic race team gear.

“A previously announced sharing of total prize money between paired members and drivers who finish in the top five will not occur but will not impact the purse total for drivers and teams.”



The aforementioned draw party will also have a random draw to divide the field into two groups for qualifying, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET Saturday 23 March. Each group will have a 12-minute session to navigate the 17-turn, 3.067-mile circuit and set the starting order of the heat races for Sunday. Additionally, each driver will only have 40s of push-to-pass available for the qualifying session.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: IndyCar Series

The heat races, that haven’t been seen in IndyCar since 2013 (Iowa), will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday 24 March. This will determine the 12-car field for the event’s ultimate prize.

Each heat race will consist of 10 laps or be timed at 20 minutes. Laps under full course yellow will not count; however, the race clock will continue. A lap is deemed complete when the leader crosses the start-finish line. The cars’ position on track will be determined by the last timeline crossed on track at the moment of the full course yellow condition.

A new set of Firestone tires will be allotted for the heat races, with pit stops only allowed for emergency service only. Tires used during qualifying will be the only approved replacement tire(s) and must be approved by IndyCar. A car making an adjustment not deemed emergency in nature will be disqualified. Similar to qualifying, cars will have 40s of push-to-pass for each race.

The top six advancing cars from each heat race will make up the 12-car field for the main event. The pole position and odd number starting positions will be determined by the heat race winner, with the fastest time from qualifications occupying the pole and the remainder of that heat race line up in positions 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11.

A total of 20 laps will be divided into two 10-lap sprint segments, with a 10-minute break at the halfway mark.

Per IndyCar, all cars will return to their respective pit boxes and are only allowed to do the following:

• Add Shell 100% Renewable Race Fuel

• Adjust front and rear wing angles and wickers

• Adjust tire pressure

• Attend to the driver

All rules from the heat races will apply except:

• A time limit shall not apply.

• 40s of push-to-pass will be reset after the “halftime” break.

• During the second 10-lap segment, should a full course yellow occur, the cars’ actual position on track will determine the restart lineup.

• Tires used during the heat race will be the replacement tire for the final, if needed and approved by IndyCar.

The purse payout is as follows:



o First Place: $500,000

o Second Place: $350,000

o Third Place: $250,000

o Fourth Place: $100,000

o Fifth Place: $50,000

o Sixth through 27th Place: $23,000 each

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda Photo by: Penske Entertainment

“The Thermal Club will be a phenomenal setting for the paddock, and a record purse only adds to how special this weekend will be,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.

“It is a unique and challenging knockout format that will test the drivers and teams in new ways and bring out the best of both. The facility was a perfect backdrop for the open test last year, and we look forward to adding this layer of excitement and competition.”

Peacock will provide coverage of the Open Test from noon-2 p.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. Friday, 22 March. The INDYCAR Radio Network will supplement Peacock with Open Test coverage from noon-2 p.m. ET and 4-6 p.m. Saturday, 23 March, followed by coverage of The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge qualifying beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Coverage of The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge begins at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, 24 March on NBC broadcast television, Peacock and the IndyCar Radio Network.