All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan investigated by the FBI: What we know so far

The reasons for the investigation have not been released, but RLL is cooperating fully, according to a statement from the team.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing HondaGraham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation sent agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s race shop, located just outside of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Investigators from the FBI arrived at 8:30 a.m. at the team’s facility, with multiple reports emerging Wednesday afternoon that an operation was underway as staff were asked to step back from computers and other electronic devices. The FBI did not offer a reason for the visit to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s headquarters. The Zionsville, Indiana location houses both RLL's IndyCar Series and IMSA teams. The facility opened ahead of the 2023 season.

The Indy Star received information from John Stehr, Zionsville mayor, who said: “The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) headquarters building.

“Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building." 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing issued a statement that read: "We are cooperating fully with investigators. Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."

The team is owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time IndyCar Series champion Bobby Rahal,  former "Late Night" host David Letterman, and businessman Mike Lanigan. 

Motorsport will update this story as details emerge.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season
Next article 2022 F2 champ Drugovich testing with Ganassi later this month

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
2022 F2 champ Drugovich testing with Ganassi later this month

2022 F2 champ Drugovich testing with Ganassi later this month

IndyCar
2022 F2 champ Drugovich testing with Ganassi later this month
Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season

Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season
Ganassi's take on the charters: IndyCar “benefitting” from Penske’s NASCAR experience

Ganassi's take on the charters: IndyCar “benefitting” from Penske’s NASCAR experience

IndyCar
Nashville
Ganassi's take on the charters: IndyCar “benefitting” from Penske’s NASCAR experience

Latest news

Alex Bowman leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Bristol

Alex Bowman leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Bristol

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Alex Bowman leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Bristol
Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars

Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars

F1 Formula 1
Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
LaJoie and Haley to swap rides after Bristol in unusual NASCAR Cup move

LaJoie and Haley to swap rides after Bristol in unusual NASCAR Cup move

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
LaJoie and Haley to swap rides after Bristol in unusual NASCAR Cup move

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia