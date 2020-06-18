RLLR reveals livery for Rahal at Iowa

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned supermarket corporation that operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with an 85,000-strong workforce.

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal stated: “We are excited to be partnering with Hy-Vee for this race. This partnership enables RLL to deliver our driver, Graham Rahal, along with the excitement of the IndyCar Series, to Hy-Vee’s shoppers and consumers in Iowa, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their logo on our car during this event.”

Today it was announced that the two evening Iowa races – one on Friday 17 July, the other on Saturday 18 July – will be open to a limited number of fans.

RLLR scored a third place with Scott Sharp on IndyCar’s initial trip to the venue in 2007, a result matched by Rahal’s teammate Takuma Sato in 2018.