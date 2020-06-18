IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Iowa / Breaking news

RLLR reveals livery for Rahal at Iowa

shares
comments
RLLR reveals livery for Rahal at Iowa
By:
Jun 18, 2020, 9:54 PM

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced today that Hy-Vee, Inc. colors will run on Graham Rahal’s #15 entry for next month’s double-header at Iowa Speedway.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned supermarket corporation that operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with an 85,000-strong workforce.

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal stated: “We are excited to be partnering with Hy-Vee for this race. This partnership enables RLL to deliver our driver, Graham Rahal, along with the excitement of the IndyCar Series, to Hy-Vee’s shoppers and consumers in Iowa, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their logo on our car during this event.”

Today it was announced that the two evening Iowa races – one on Friday 17 July, the other on Saturday 18 July – will be open to a limited number of fans.

RLLR scored a third place with Scott Sharp on IndyCar’s initial trip to the venue in 2007, a result matched by Rahal’s teammate Takuma Sato in 2018.

Next article
Iowa’s IndyCar double-header will be open to fans

Previous article

Iowa’s IndyCar double-header will be open to fans
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Iowa
Drivers Graham Rahal
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc runs 2020 F1 Ferrari on Maranello streets

2
Formula 1

Haas won't bring upgrades before 2020 budget is secure

3
WRC

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020

4
Le Mans

Le Mans reveals condensed four-day schedule for 2020

5
Formula 4

Emerson Fittipaldi Jr makes F4 test debut at Homestead

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

RLLR reveals livery for Rahal at Iowa
IndyCar

RLLR reveals livery for Rahal at Iowa

Iowa’s IndyCar double-header will be open to fans
IndyCar

Iowa’s IndyCar double-header will be open to fans

Penske, Ganassi drivers “didn’t notice” aeroscreen at Texas
IndyCar

Penske, Ganassi drivers “didn’t notice” aeroscreen at Texas

Rosenqvist credits Franchitti visit for oval breakthrough
IndyCar

Rosenqvist credits Franchitti visit for oval breakthrough

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar in Texas
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar in Texas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.