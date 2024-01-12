Rahal, Rossi respond over IndyCar’s future after meeting Penske leadership

The offseason has been a drubbing for the IndyCar Series, which included another hybrid delay and a controversial made-for-television all-star race at The Thermal Club that excludes the majority of fans from attending, among others.

On Tuesday night, ahead of IndyCar’s Content Days to officially kickstart the 2024 preseason, a select number of drivers met with the sport’s leadership to ask questions and get answers.

Rossi, who is entering his second year as driver of the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and ninth overall in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, expressed optimism following the meeting.

“I think the big message is everything that the fans are saying, like none of that is news to any of us or any of the people that are in charge of the series or the future of the series,” said Rossi, 32.

“But obviously they are not going to give you a play-by-play and a step-by-step as to how they are tackling challenges and preparing for the future and doing things. You've got to trust the process. We all do. But ultimately the people that are running the ship and in charge of the direction are the right people to be doing that.”

While the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner wouldn’t provide specifics, he teased the prospect of big things ahead.

“I think there's a lot of positive news that's going to be coming over the next three to five months that people are going to be very excited about,” Rossi said.

“There was obviously great news yesterday with IndyCar returning to iRacing, which is fantastic.

“I think there's been some negativity towards the end of the year in 2023. There's going to be quite a few positive announcements that are coming to start the year in 2024. That's the way life works. It goes up and down. “Ultimately there's going to be an evolution and progression of the car this year with the hybrid coming on board, and the fact that that's delayed, if people have a problem with that, then that's fine. But ultimately there's a really good direction that the series is heading, and I think people are going to be excited about it.”

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images Roger Penske talks with Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Rahal, driver of the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda and entering his 18th season, echoed similar thoughts following the dinner.

“I think it validated a lot of things I was already thinking were happening,” said Rahal, 35.

“There's stuff you'll hear about soon I can't speak about that I think are major positives for the sport. “Are there things that you would like to see different? Sure. We all have opinions. I would like to see international races. I would like to see us be on the front foot and be aggressive when it comes to Europe or other areas that I think are great.”

Rahal stressed the desires of going abroad being a challenge due to various sponsors in the sport not having a presence in other countries.

“I understand the sponsorship struggles with that,” Rahal said.

“Is Europe valid for every sponsor in the series? Probably not. Maybe I'm fortunate with United Rentals that they are absolutely everywhere nowadays, so it makes some sense for us. “There are certainly areas that I would like to see changes, but the reality is that when you sit in a room and you listen to the things that are being done and you really see the things that are being done, they're not stuff that maybe affects you guys or us today, but I think it does on a longer scale, longer term plan.

“I feel upbeat about it. As I made clear last night and I made clear to Bud (Denker, President of Penske Corp.) and everybody over the years, my thinking isn't just today I'm a driver; that's my role. But a handful of years from now, that's likely not my role, and my role becomes an owner or manager or something else. Then my concerns are different than being a driver.

“Most drivers when their career ends, they just move on. They go home. They go do whatever. So, my concerns of today aren't focused on me. It's more focused on where are we going to be. We're in a very solid footing with Penske, and I think the future is great.”

And looking at that, Rahal pointed out Greg Penske, CEO of Penske Motor Group and son of Roger Penske, owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar.

“I don't know how many of you guys know Greg Penske, but Greg is an awesome guy, and I think the future is going to be -- maybe I'm making the assumption that he's the guy, but I'm pretty sure, and he's a great guy. I think the future is very bright. I'm excited about it.

"We're going to have our challenges, but we are combatting a lot of the externals, and I'll tell you from a sponsorship perspective, 5-hour (Energy), and that's fresh in everybody's mind, that shows the validity of IndyCar racing.

“It is the motorsport that you can get the best bang for your buck in the world right now. There is still a lot of intrigue and a lot of interest to be a part of it.”