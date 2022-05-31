Record-breaking $16m purse for Indy 500, Ericsson scoops $3.1m

Ericsson’s Huski Chocolate-backed Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda came home first, pursued by Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, Tony Kanaan (also Ganassi) and Felix Rosenqvist in the second AMSP entry.

For his efforts, Ericsson scored the largest winner’s payout ever for the world’s largest single-day sporting event, from the largest largest purse ever in the 106-year history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Prior to 2022, the biggest Indy 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indy 500.

This year’s average payout for drivers was $485,000.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” said Roger Penske, owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

It marks another major milestone this Month of May as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened its gates to race fans with no restrictions for the first time in three years. More than 325,000 race fans attended Sunday’s race, making it the largest-attended single-day sporting event in the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward, of Arrow McLaren SP, took home $1m, marking the largest take-home prize for the second-place finisher in nearly a decade.

Despite crashing out in the closing laps, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors, which doesn’t necessarily go to the highest-placed rookie but instead is voted on by leading figures in racing and media members. The $50,000 bonus Johnson earns as Indy RotY means he won a total of $207,900 despite being classified only 28th.

The Indianapolis 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT IndyCar Series awards, plus other designated and special awards.

Purse awards are presented annually at the Victory Celebration, held this year at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis on Monday night.

P Name Laps run Team Payout 1 Marcus Ericsson 200 Chip Ganassi Racing $3,100,000 2 Pato O'Ward 200 Arrow McLaren SP $1,000,000 3 Tony Kanaan 200 Chip Ganassi Racing $400,000 4 Felix Rosenqvist 200 Arrow McLaren SP $570,500 5 Alexander Rossi 200 Andretti Autosport $548,000 6 Conor Daly 200 Ed Carpenter Racing $527,100 7 Helio Castroneves 200 Meyer Shank Racing $205,300 8 Simon Pagenaud 200 Meyer Shank Racing $507,000 9 Alex Palou 200 Chip Ganassi Racing $569,600 10 Santino Ferrucci 200 Dreyer & Reinbold $134,500 11 Juan Pablo Montoya 200 Arrow McLaren SP $127,000 12 JR Hildebrand 200 AJ Foyt Enterprises $175,300 13 Josef Newgarden 200 Team Penske $530,000 14 Graham Rahal 200 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing $483,000 15 Will Power 200 Team Penske $474,000 16 David Malukas 200 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD $463,000 17 Kyle Kirkwood 200 AJ Foyt Enterprises $463,000 18 Christian Lundgaard 200 Rahal Letterman Lanigan $463,000 19 Ed Carpenter 200 Ed Carpenter Racing $117,000 20 Devlin DeFrancesco 200 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport $463,000 21 Scott Dixon 200 Chip Ganassi Racing $707,000 22 Marco Andretti 200 Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb $114,400 23 Sage Karam 199 Dreyer & Reinbold $104,500 24 Jack Harvey 199 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing $158,800 25 Takuma Sato 199 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR $462,000 26 Stefan Wilson 198 DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports $102,000 27 Dalton Kellett 198 AJ Foyt Enterprises $462,000 28 Jimmie Johnson 193 Chip Ganassi Racing $207,900 29 Scott McLaughlin 150 Team Penske $462,000 30 Colton Herta 129 Andretti Autosport $469,500 31 Romain Grosjean 105 Andretti Autosport $478,500 32 Callum Ilott 68 Juncos Hollinger Racing $463,000 33 Rinus VeeKay 38 Ed Carpenter Racing $487,800