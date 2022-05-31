Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Fancied runners left licking wounds after Indy 500 troubles
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Record-breaking $16m purse for Indy 500, Ericsson scoops $3.1m

Marcus Ericsson’s Indy 500 victory earned him $3.1 million from a record-breaking total purse of $16,000,200m for the event.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Ericsson’s Huski Chocolate-backed Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda came home first, pursued by Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, Tony Kanaan (also Ganassi) and Felix Rosenqvist in the second AMSP entry.

For his efforts, Ericsson scored the largest winner’s payout ever for the world’s largest single-day sporting event, from the largest largest purse ever in the 106-year history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Prior to 2022, the biggest Indy 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indy 500.

This year’s average payout for drivers was $485,000.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” said Roger Penske, owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

It marks another major milestone this Month of May as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened its gates to race fans with no restrictions for the first time in three years. More than 325,000 race fans attended Sunday’s race, making it the largest-attended single-day sporting event in the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward, of Arrow McLaren SP, took home $1m, marking the largest take-home prize for the second-place finisher in nearly a decade.

Despite crashing out in the closing laps, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors, which doesn’t necessarily go to the highest-placed rookie but instead is voted on by leading figures in racing and media members. The $50,000 bonus Johnson earns as Indy RotY means he won a total of $207,900 despite being classified only 28th.

The Indianapolis 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT IndyCar Series awards, plus other designated and special awards.

Purse awards are presented annually at the Victory Celebration, held this year at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis on Monday night.

P

Name

Laps run

Team

Payout

1

Marcus Ericsson

200

Chip Ganassi Racing

$3,100,000

2

Pato O'Ward

200

Arrow McLaren SP

$1,000,000

3

Tony Kanaan

200

Chip Ganassi Racing

$400,000

4

Felix Rosenqvist

200

Arrow McLaren SP

$570,500

5

Alexander Rossi

200

Andretti Autosport

$548,000

6

Conor Daly

200

Ed Carpenter Racing

$527,100

7

Helio Castroneves

200

Meyer Shank Racing

$205,300

8

Simon Pagenaud

200

Meyer Shank Racing

$507,000

9

Alex Palou

200

Chip Ganassi Racing

$569,600

10

Santino Ferrucci

200

Dreyer & Reinbold

$134,500

11

Juan Pablo Montoya

200

Arrow McLaren SP

$127,000

12

JR Hildebrand

200

AJ Foyt Enterprises

$175,300

13

Josef Newgarden

200

Team Penske

$530,000

14

Graham Rahal

200

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

$483,000

15

Will Power

200

Team Penske

$474,000

16

David Malukas

200

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

$463,000

17

Kyle Kirkwood

200

AJ Foyt Enterprises

$463,000

18

Christian Lundgaard

200

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

$463,000

19

Ed Carpenter

200

Ed Carpenter Racing

$117,000

20

Devlin DeFrancesco

200

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

$463,000

21

Scott Dixon

200

Chip Ganassi Racing

$707,000

22

Marco Andretti

200

Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb

$114,400

23

Sage Karam

199

Dreyer & Reinbold

$104,500

24

Jack Harvey

199

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

$158,800

25

Takuma Sato

199

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

$462,000

26

Stefan Wilson

198

DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports

$102,000

27

Dalton Kellett

198

AJ Foyt Enterprises

$462,000

28

Jimmie Johnson

193

Chip Ganassi Racing

$207,900

29

Scott McLaughlin

150

Team Penske

$462,000

30

Colton Herta

129

Andretti Autosport

$469,500

31

Romain Grosjean

105

Andretti Autosport

$478,500

32

Callum Ilott

68

Juncos Hollinger Racing

$463,000

33

Rinus VeeKay

38

Ed Carpenter Racing

$487,800

 

shares
comments
Fancied runners left licking wounds after Indy 500 troubles
Previous article

Fancied runners left licking wounds after Indy 500 troubles
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Fancied runners left licking wounds after Indy 500 troubles Indy 500
IndyCar

Fancied runners left licking wounds after Indy 500 troubles

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed” Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Record-breaking $16m purse for Indy 500, Ericsson scoops $3.1m
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Record-breaking $16m purse for Indy 500, Ericsson scoops $3.1m

Fancied runners left licking wounds after Indy 500 troubles
IndyCar IndyCar

Fancied runners left licking wounds after Indy 500 troubles

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing
IndyCar IndyCar

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.