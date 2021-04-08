“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing

The AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet driver, with the aid of a tow from two cars, lapped the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway 43 times, setting his best time of 40.1022sec, on Lap 33.

His best no-tow speed was only eighth in the 11-car Rookies & Refreshers session, but that was largely a result of there being not enough clear track, as the 80min session was interrupted by a yellow flag, hurrying everyone onto the track at golden hour.

“Pretty good refresher for the A.J. Foyt No. 14,” Bourdais said. “That ROKiT car was pretty good. It always feels a little different when you start at low speeds and the car’s never really settled, but we got through both phases and are ready to go tomorrow and start working properly. It’s all good.”

Sage Karam was an encouraging second fastest in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy, while third fastest was three-time Indy winner and four-time polesitter Helio Castroneves in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

James Hinchcliffe, back with Andretti Autosport-Honda fulltime in 2021, was fourth, and the 2016 Indy polesitter will have been gratified to clock a 219.788mph lap without the aid of a tow. That put him top of the session for no-tows, and just 0.1mph off teammate Colton Herta’s top no-tow time from this morning.

Simona De Silvestro was never able to find a space to get a no-tow speed but the 2011 Rookie of the Year looked very comfortable as she reacclimated to IndyCars and the Brickyard after a six-year absence, ducking and diving through slower traffic, and setting seventh fastest time.

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Hondas of IMS rookies Pietro Fittipaldi and Cody Ware completed Stage 2 of ROP, with Fittipaldi turning 62 laps, more than anyone else.

Practice resumes at 9am ET tomorrow to help compensate for the time lost to rain today.

P No Name FTime Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.1022 0.000 33 43 224.427 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 2 24 Sage Karam 40.5317 0.4295 37 43 222.048 Chevy P Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 3 06 Helio Castroneves 40.7061 0.1744 47 55 221.097 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 4 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.9140 0.2079 34 43 219.974 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 5 18 Ed Jones 40.9813 0.0673 34 41 219.612 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing 6 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 41.0754 0.0941 29 45 219.109 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 7 16 Simona De Silvestro 41.1095 0.0341 44 51 218.927 Chevy P Paretta Autosport 8 4 Dalton Kellett 41.3136 0.2041 43 49 217.846 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 9 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 41.3964 0.0828 56 62 217.410 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 10 59 Max Chilton 41.4817 0.0853 30 47 216.963 Chevy P Carlin 11 52 Cody Ware 41.8846 0.4029 49 49 214.876 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing