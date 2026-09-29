Remembering Gordon Johncock: The unvarnished legend with a heavy right foot

If you had wandered into a quiet timber mill in northern Michigan over the last 30 years, you would have met an unassuming man in a faded red flannel shirt, smelling of fresh pine and far more eager to talk about forestry than his own place in history.

Yet beneath Gordon Johncock’s gentle, soft-spoken nature was a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion who gave motorsport some of its most thrilling moments. With his passing on September 28, 2026, at age 90, the racing community remembers not just a legendary champion, but a genuinely humble soul who never forgot where he came from.

From Tractor Rows to the Brickyard

Gordon Johncock celebrating his victory Photo by: IMS Photos

Johncock’s lifelong relationship with driving didn't begin on karting tracks, but in the soil of his family’s farm in Hastings, Michigan.

"When I was five, I started to work on the family farm,” he said on April 23, 2023. “I drove a John Deere tractor and my dad had me follow a string that was attached to sticks at the end of each row of corn. He rode behind me on his tractor, that's how it all started - farming and driving - all at five years old in Hastings, Michigan. I've been on a farm pretty much all my life and enjoy it."

That early comfort behind a wheel translated into a formidable career racing Midwest modifieds and super-modifieds in the late 1950s and early '60s. Even after setting a half-mile world record at Winchester Speedway in 1964, Johncock remained remarkably reserved about stepping up to open-wheel racing's biggest stage.

When he finally arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for his rookie year in 1965, he erased any doubt about whether he belonged. Driving a front-engine roadster in a field rapidly shifting toward rear-engine machines, Johncock finished fifth – marking the final time a front-engine car would ever place in the top five at the Indy 500.

Raw Courage at 180mph

Gordon Johncock Photo by: IndyCar Series

Johncock belonged to a distinct, fearless era of American open-wheel racing – a time when pit road was completely unrestricted and drivers pushed their machinery to the absolute limits.

"I really benefited from no pit speed limit at Indianapolis,” he said. “I could come into the pits off of Turn 4 wide open and never let off until I was actually on pit road. I was probably going 180 mph? But that was racing back then and you had to go 100 percent wherever you could. You never really thought about it - you just kept your foot down as long as you could and slowed to hit your marks.”

Tragedy in 1973, Triumph in 1982

Gordon Johncock after second Indy 500 win Photo by: Getty Images

Johncock’s two victories at the Brickyard with Patrick Racing were a contrast of heartbreak and glory.

His first victory in 1973 came at an Indianapolis 500 marred by multi-day rain delays and catastrophic accidents that took the lives of driver Art Pollard and crew member Armando Teran, while leaving Johncock’s teammate, Swede Savage, mortally injured. Rain called the race official at Lap 133 with Johncock out front. Rather than attending a victory party, Johncock left the track to visit Savage in the hospital before sharing a simple meal with his crew at a local Burger Chef.

Nine years later, in 1982, Johncock finally got the celebratory moment he had earned. Holding off a furiously charging Rick Mears over the final laps while fighting a heavily pushing car, Johncock dipped low into a rough patch in Turn 3 on the final lap to stay flat-out.

He held on to win by a mere 0.16 of a second – at the time, the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

"By far the biggest thrill of my racing career was winning Indianapolis in 1982,” Johncock said. “The way it happened, the competition, so many near wins after 1973 and it all came together and the car lasted in 1982. Plus I've got amazing respect for Rick Mears - one of the very best. He was never my teammate but I think we could have been good ones. I think the more pressure that was on me during a race the better I did and with the car pushing so bad and Rick on my tail it was great. I'll never forget it. There are so many memories from that day - the crazy start, my final pit stop and winning by such a narrow margin – lastly pushing so hard the final laps with Rick in my mirrors.”

The Heartbreak of 1977

For all his success at Indianapolis, Johncock also knew how cruel the Speedway could be. In 1977, he dominated the race, leading 129 laps and building a commanding 13-second gap over A.J. Foyt with victory in sight.

"1977 (Indianapolis 500) was the biggest disappointment of my life - the biggest,” Johncock said. “With 16 laps to go I was leading A.J. - he was 13 or so seconds behind me. I was running so smooth and easy then coming out of four (Turn 4) the crankshaft breaks, I pulled over in the Turn 1 grass, got out of the car and jumped in the creek right there to cool off. We had it won. A.J. would have never caught me. He would have never caught me. Boy oh boy, I'm still disappointed.”

Versatility and Uncompromising Authenticity

Gordon Johncock Photo by: IndyCar Series

While primarily known as an open-wheel master, Johncock was surprisingly versatile. He excelled on road courses – defeating Dan Gurney at Castle Rock and Brainerd in 1969 – and made 21 NASCAR starts, enjoying the stock car culture.

"I always liked running NASCAR races - I didn't run that many but it sure was fun,” he said. “I drove a few races for Junior Johnson on and off in the 1960's and 1970's. Junior and Gene White wanted me to run a full season for them in the 1970's but I couldn't because they were Firestone backed and I was a loyal Goodyear guy. David Pearson, Cale Yarborough and Bobby Allison were just real good guys to be around.”

Yet despite his talent, Johncock always resisted corporate polish, opting for simple authenticity.

"I've always wondered how many 500 wins I'd have if I'd driven for (Roger) Penske,” Johncock said. “I really can't remember if we ever talked or not. I did drive for him once at Milwaukee replacing Gary Bettenhausen after he crashed a sprint car the night before. But if you drove for Penske you knew you had to do PR work constantly and wear black pants - I didn't want to do that part. I liked the racing part. When I was done racing for the weekend it was time to go home to the farm and work.”

Keeping an Eye on the Track

Even in retirement, Johncock maintained a quiet connection to the sport he loved, keeping tabs on modern racing from his quiet home in South Branch.

"Sure I still watch the IndyCar races...they need more ovals for sure,” he said. “I'd have to say I always keep my eye on Scott Dixon. He's a charger but a smart driver too. I think he could have driven with us in the 1970's and 1980's.”

Returning to the Quiet Woods

Gordon Johncock with Borg-Warner trophy Photo by: Steve Shunck / BorgWarner

Following his final Indy 500 start in 1992 – at age 55, making him the second-oldest driver ever to start the race – Johncock stepped back into the quiet life he always preferred. He ran Johncock Forestry Products, stored his trophies downstairs, and placed his winning checkered flag near a deer head in his living room.

In April 2023, BorgWarner hosted a 50th-anniversary celebration for his 1973 victory in Indianapolis, presenting him with a "retro Baby Borg." The dress code on the invitation read “Johncock casual – flannel shirt and jeans,” and all 75 guests attended in red flannel to honor him.

Inducted into the IMS Hall of Fame (1997), International Motorsports Hall of Fame (1999), Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (2002), and USAC Hall of Fame (2025), Johncock remained grounded about his legendary past.

Gordon Johncock is survived by his wife, Sue; five children (Peggy, Patsy, Pamilee, Wally, and Gordon Jr.); stepdaughters Traci and Valerie; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He leaves behind a legacy defined by extraordinary speed, quiet dignity, and a heart that always belonged to the simple work back home.

Rest in Peace, Gordy.

Gordon Johncock on the Borg-Warner trophy Photo by: Brian Spurlock of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images