IndyCar / Breaking news

Richmond canceled, Road America moved in new IndyCar schedule

shares
comments
Richmond canceled, Road America moved in new IndyCar schedule
By:
May 21, 2020, 8:06 PM

The return of Richmond Raceway to the NTT IndyCar Series calendar has been pushed back a year as the oval’s date has been scrubbed from the 2020 schedule, while Road America has shifted to July and become a double-header.

The decision regarding Richmond’s 0.75-mile oval is a result of the state of Virginia not allowing any gatherings until at least July, due to the coronavirus pandemic. With IndyCar races getting stacked into the second half of the year, Richmond and the series couldn’t find a mutually convenient date.

Meanwhile, with a similar situation in Ontario, Canada threatening Honda Indy Toronto and at the very least postponing it – today’s IndyCar release suggests it’s canceled altogether – the governing body has shifted its Road America date into the slot previously occupied by the Canadian round. It will now be a double-header event, with races on Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12.

"Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World," Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said. "We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I'm confident we'll put on a great show."

This makes it the first of three double-headers planned for IndyCar this year, following the pandemic-induced reshuffle of several dates. The other venues set for two races in one weekend are Iowa Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, while the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course is currently set to hold two races albeit over different weekends – one in July, one in October.

The shifting of Road America and deletion of Richmond leave IndyCar’s new season-opener at Texas Motor Speedway as the only race to be held in June.

Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Saturday, June 6 - Texas Motor Speedway 
Saturday, July 4 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 
Saturday, July 11 - Road America
Sunday, July 12 - Road America
Friday, July 17 - Iowa Speedway 
Saturday, July 18 - Iowa Speedway 
Sunday, Aug. 9 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 
Sunday, Aug. 23 - Indianapolis 500
Sunday, Aug. 30 - World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Sunday, Sept. 13 - Portland International Raceway 
Saturday, Sept. 19 - WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca 
Sunday, Sept. 20 - WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca 
Saturday, Oct. 3 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 
Sunday, Oct. 25 - Streets of St. Petersburg

 

