Rinus VeeKay blocks out IndyCar silly-season noise in push for Milwaukee breakthrough

Rinus VeeKay enters the final stretch of the IndyCar Series season with two clear targets: a return to the podium and a first career top-10 championship finish.

The 25-year-old Dutchman currently sits 11th in the standings with 302 points, trailing Andretti Global’s Will Power by 26 points with just three races remaining over two weekends. Following a frustrating race last Sunday in D.C., the driver of the #76 Chevrolet is eager to reset immediately at this weekend’s Milwaukee Mile doubleheader.

"That's one thing with this busy IndyCar stretch is you don't have time to get stuck with a bad result because you get to look forward right away, this time to a double-header," VeeKay said.

Having posted three top-five finishes and six top-10s this year, VeeKay is banking on strong testing form at the historic short oval.

"Really excited for Milwaukee,” he said. “Always loved that track, and we tested here earlier, like everybody else. It was a 25-car test, and we were second quick. That gave us confidence for sure, and I think we're going to have a great weekend."

After finishing fourth on three separate occasions this season, VeeKay is focused on finally capturing hardware.

"Looking for a podium, that's for sure,” VeeKay said. “I finished fourth three times now. I've kind of checked Milwaukee off as a potential race-winning weekend after we tested there. Winning a race, there goes a lot into it. But I think we've got the pace to have a go at it coming to Milwaukee."

Beyond individual silverware, the championship stakes are high. Juncos Hollinger Racing has never finished inside the top 15 in the IndyCar championship, while VeeKay is chasing his personal first top-10 championship finish. Achieving both means battling through a crowded field of series champions.

"It's really tough to say,” VeeKay said. “It's so dependent on other drivers. We're going up against Scott Dixon right behind me, Will Power right in front of me, and then Marcus Ericsson right in front of him. We are mixing it up with the names we want to mix it up with. I think looking at our season, we've really shown what we wanted to show so far. My goal is top 10 in the championship. I think with the tracks coming up, that is very reasonable. But one of the drivers right around me finished on the podium three times (Power), yeah, you really dictate that. I think for us, if we maximize our two weekends coming up, three races, that's all I'm looking for.

"I think we've got a shot for a podium in Milwaukee, and it would be really cool to get a podium to finish off a season like this one, I think, with some deserved hardware."

Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

As paddock speculation surrounding next season continues, VeeKay also confirmed his future plans are taking shape: "Yeah, for sure. I think things are getting more clear. Still nothing concrete decided yet."

However, he remains confident that his performance in the final trio of races – consisting of the Milwaukee doubleheader and the season finale at Laguna Seca – will speak for itself without adding extra pressure to contract talks.

"We've done so well so far,” VeeKay said. “I feel like the last two races were kind of our Achilles heels, new street courses, bumpy tracks, something I wasn't as confident about. I think with Milwaukee coming up, that's kind of our strength, a short oval. And Laguna Seca, that's another road course -- well, the last two road courses I've finished fourth. I'm not too worried about those tracks.

“I think we're going to have performance, and I don't think it's going to change my decision-making for the silly season."