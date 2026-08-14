Road America announces IndyCar date for 2027

Open-wheel racing fans can officially begin filling out their summer calendars as Road America announced Friday that the IndyCar Series will return for the 2027 XPEL Grand Prix, scheduled for June 24–27, 2027.

The announcement comes shortly after the IndyCar Series revealed Phase One of its 2027 schedule earlier this week, which outlined the first eight rounds of next year's championship through early June. Road America’s newly confirmed mid-summer date adds another key anchor point as the broader calendar takes shape.

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The four-day motorsports festival brings North America’s premier open-wheel series back to the historic 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit in eastern Wisconsin. Top drivers and teams will battle across four full days of intense practice, qualifying, and wheel-to-wheel action on one of the most challenging, high-speed road courses in international motorsports.

Beyond the intense competition on the track, the XPEL Grand Prix serves as an iconic Midwestern summer destination for fans of all ages. Spanning 640 park-like acres, Road America offers a complete fan-focused getaway. Attendees can take advantage of extensive trackside camping, family-friendly interactive activities, fan experiences, and the facility’s popular concessions. Thanks to viewing areas located throughout the grounds, spectators have the freedom to roam and experience the high-octane spectacle from different parts of the circuit all weekend.

To mark the date announcement, Road America has opened early ticket sales. Full four-day weekend admission passes are available now at a special advance price of $140 for a limited time. Track officials encourage enthusiasts to purchase early to secure the discounted rate and begin planning their 2027 race weekend itinerary.

The complete event schedule and additional fan activities will be announced at a later date. Tickets, camping reservations, and additional event details are currently available online at RoadAmerica.com.