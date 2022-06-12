Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Herta suffers grid penalty at Road America Next / Palou “surprised” to be hit by Ganassi IndyCar teammate Ericsson
IndyCar / Road America Race report

Road America IndyCar: Flawless Newgarden wins, earns $1m bonus

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden drove a perfect race at Road America to beat pole-winner Alexander Rossi, who on a late-race restart also ceded second place to new championship leader Marcus Ericsson.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

From the start polesitter Alexander Rossi moved from right to left twice to break the tow and his efforts weren’t in vain as he retained the lead ahead of Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden, who like him was starting on alternates.

Behind them, Alex Palou held third, while Ganassi-Honda teammate Marcus Ericsson held off the lead primary-tired car, the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward who tried to sneak up the inside at Turn 1 but couldn’t hold it and understeered a little so the pair made slight contact. O’Ward’s loss of momentum there and early braking for tight downhill left-handed Turn 5 meant he was easy meat for Romain Grosjean whose Andretti car went around the outside of him to claim fifth. Behind O’Ward were fellow primary runners Scott McLaughlin in the second Penske and Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Jimmie Johnson spun off at Turn 3, edged off by Tatiana Calderon’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, and the field went under caution.

The restart on Lap 4 looked clean, but Ericsson dived down the inside of Palou for third place at Turn 5, and as the Huski Chocolate car ran slightly deep, the defending race winner and defending champion appeared to tuck in a tad too abruptly and the innocuous looking contact sent Palou into the gravel with something broken on his front-left suspension.

Further back, Rinus VeeKay, who had just moved his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet past Pagenaud for what would have been eighth, got ushered off track by Christian Lundgaard’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda and fell to the back of the field.

The Lap 7 restart saw Rossi having to repel Newgarden into Turn 1, while Herta – who had suffered a grid penalty for an unapproved engine change – slotted past McLaughlin to grab sixth.

Devlin DeFrancesco in the fourth Andretti Autosport car had moved up from 21st on the grid, pouncing on primary tired cars ahead, when he came up behind Will Power. On the run down to Turn 5, the rookie misjudged when he pulled out on the #12 Penske, clipping Power’s rear and sending him spinning into the wall on the outside of the track, where he broke off his front wing. After receiving a bump start from the AMR Safety Team, Power was able to return to the pits and collect a new front wing and stay on the lead lap. Under this third yellow, Felix Rosenqvist made his first pitstop in the second AMSP car as did Graham Rahal in the RLL-Honda.

The next restart saw Rossi, Newgarden, Ericsson and Grosjean protecting their alternate Firestones and not pulling away from O’Ward and Herta on their primaries so that even by Lap 12 the top six were blanketed by only four seconds. Behind McLaughlin in seventh, Pagenaud and McLaughlin were battling hard over eighth place.

Rossi and Newgarden pitted at the end of Lap 15, to switch to primaries, and the combination of the reliably swift #2 Penske crew and Rossi having to pause as McLaughlin pulled into the pitbox ahead of him delayed the Andretti driversufficiently so that he emerged behind his foe.

Newgarden slammed in a strong out-lap to stretch his advantage by a further second, while Ericsson and Grosjean who pitted a lap later emerged between these two protagonists. However, Rossi went around the outside of teammate Grosjean at Turn 1, and closed up on Ericsson who ran wide at Turn 7 and lost momentum, allowing Rossi through.

Another man on the move was Herta who zapped past Grosjean around the outside at Turn 5 and closed up on the tail of Ericsson as the Ganassi driver got held up by Calderon.

Once everyone had stopped at least once, the off-strategy early stoppers Rosenqvist and Rahal were up front, 1.5sec apart, and five seconds ahead of VeeKay, although on Lap 20 the ECR driver was passed by Newgarden.

Newgarden was driving superbly at this stage, and had pulled a seven second lead on Rossi by the time he sliced past Rahal to grab second on Lap 23. Rosenqvist made his second stop at the end of Lap 25, and Newgarden moved into the lead, now six seconds ahead of Rossi, with Ericsson a further 1.3sec back, being pushed hard by Herta in fourth. Grosjean was 2sec back, but with a similar advantage over O’Ward.

Cindric called Newgarden in at the end of Lap 28, as did Herta, O’Ward, McLaughlin and Dixon. Penske’s #3 crew jumped St. Pete winner McLaughlin ahead of O’Ward.

Rossi and Ericsson stopped next time by, and Rossi emerged just ahead of Rosenqvist who, due to his strategy, couldn’t afford to hit the push-to-pass boost and burn up fuel to make more of the issue. Lundgaard was the last to pit, at the end of Lap 31, leaving Newgarden up front with a 4.5sec lead over Rossi. Ericsson passed Swedish compatriot Rosenqvist for third on Lap 33, and the AMSP driver came under immediate threat from Herta, who dived up the inside at Turn 1 on Lap 34 to grab fourth. The following lap, the other fuel-saving driver, Rahal, ceded sixth to Grosjean.

Rosenqvist and Rahal had to pit from fifth and seventh respectively on Lap 41, Rosenqvist having successfully held off Grosjean. To cover them off in case of a yellow, Newgarden and Rossi stopped next time by, almost five seconds apart.

The remainder of the front runners went a further lap longer, and Ericsson had a slight snafu, as the gun for changing the wheelnut got snagged under the car’s right-front wheel, and that meant the #8 Ganassi driver left the pits barely ahead of Herta, who had had to wipe his eyes with a towel during his final stop. Over the next couple of laps, Herta got close, but not to the extent where Ericsson had to compromise his racing line to the turns, and with 10 laps to go he had eased his advantage out to one second.

At the same time, Rossi was starting to make inroads into Newgarden’s lead, trimming it to 3.2sec. Further back, his teammate Grosjean outbraked Rosenqvist for fifth on Lap 47.

AMSP’s day got considerably worse further around that lap as O’Ward’s engine died at The Kink, bringing out the yellow. Suddenly Rossi, who had pared his disadvantage down to 2.8sec, had virtually no disadvantage. Herta would have another stab at Ericsson, while Rosenqvist had 91sec of push to pass, and sat in sixth behind Grosjean.

The restart with five laps to go saw Newgarden get a very comfortable jump on Rossi, but his efforts were undone by former teammate Helio Castroneves spinning his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda and stalling. Out came the caution again for two laps. It would be a three-lap shootout.

Again, Newgarden got the jump on Rossi and in fact it was Ericsson who dived inside Rossi to grab second, while behind Rossi, his teammate Herta had to defend hard from Grosjean on the run down to Turn 5. On the last lap, up the main straight, Herta with no push to pass left did have to let Grosjean through to fourth.

Rosenqvist seemed not to use his push-to-pass until the bottom straight, and so failed to pass Herta for fifth, and only just held off McLaughlin and Rahal at the checkered flag. Behind them, Dixon and Lundgaard completed the Top 10.

Newgarden was flawless, winning by 3.3sec – redemption for last year’s last-lap disappointment – and won a bonus million dollars from People Ready for winning on all three IndyCar disciplines – oval, street and road course. He’ll get to keep half of that and the other will go to charities of his choice, Wags and Walks of Nashville, and SeriousFun Children’s Network.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph Pits Retirement
1 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 55 1:53'02.8097 134.082 3
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:53'06.1807 3.3710 132.645 3
3 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:53'08.4445 5.6348 132.088 3
4 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:53'08.6587 5.8490 133.329 3
5 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:53'11.5754 8.7657 129.679 3
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 55 1:53'12.0932 9.2835 130.033 3
7 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 55 1:53'12.1161 9.3064 130.592 3
8 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:53'12.1825 9.3728 131.101 3
9 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:53'12.5199 9.7102 131.732 3
10 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:53'12.8527 10.0430 132.221 3
11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing 55 1:53'13.4122 10.6025 132.311 3
12 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 55 1:53'14.5537 11.7440 132.049 3
13 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:53'16.2759 13.4662 131.516 3
14 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 1:53'17.5705 14.7608 130.955 3
15 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 55 1:53'17.8946 15.0849 131.429 3
16 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 55 1:53'18.9498 16.1401 130.867 3
17 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 1:53'19.4602 16.6505 130.323 5
18 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:53'19.6125 16.8028 131.494 5
19 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 55 1:53'20.0188 17.2091 131.825 5
20 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 1:53'21.4938 18.6841 130.076 4
21 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Paretta Autosport 55 1:53'23.0645 20.2548 129.646 4
22 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 55 1:53'24.2465 21.4368 129.894 3
23 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 1:53'26.1195 23.3098 126.732 4
24 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 54 1:53'23.1691 1 Lap 130.155 4
25 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 54 1:53'25.1810 1 Lap 128.618 6
26 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 46 1:32'18.2702 9 Laps 132.729 3 Mechanical
27 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 36 1:33'18.9891 19 Laps 124.261 3 Accident
View full results
shares
comments
Herta suffers grid penalty at Road America
Previous article

Herta suffers grid penalty at Road America
Next article

Palou “surprised” to be hit by Ganassi IndyCar teammate Ericsson

Palou “surprised” to be hit by Ganassi IndyCar teammate Ericsson
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better

Road America Indy Lights: Rasmussen earns first win Detroit
Indy Lights

Road America Indy Lights: Rasmussen earns first win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better

Power, DeFrancesco stay calm after early (and late) clashes
IndyCar IndyCar

Power, DeFrancesco stay calm after early (and late) clashes

Palou “surprised” to be hit by Ganassi IndyCar teammate Ericsson
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou “surprised” to be hit by Ganassi IndyCar teammate Ericsson

Road America IndyCar: Flawless Newgarden wins, earns $1m bonus
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Flawless Newgarden wins, earns $1m bonus

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.