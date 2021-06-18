Tickets Subscribe
Magnussen ahead of IndyCar debut: "Every day is a dream"
IndyCar / Road America Practice report

Road America IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice, Askew stars

By:

Romain Grosjean topped opening practice for IndyCar’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, but no less impressive was Oliver Askew delivering P9 as he subs for the injured Rinus VeeKay.

Road America IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice, Askew stars

Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda lapped the 4.014-mile course in 1min47.6781sec, an average speed of 134.200mph, eclipsing the best efforts of second fastest Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.1243sec.

Top Penske honors went to Josef Newgarden in third who was a mere 0.04sec slower than Hunter-Reay, and only a hundredth ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing’s best effort, a 1min47.8515 from Alex Palou, who scored his first ever IndyCar podium here last year with Dale Coyne Racing.

Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and Colton Herta in a second Andretti entry were within half a second of top spot but Herta, along with Penske’s Will Power (10th fastest) survived off-track excursions at the end of one of their earlier flying laps.

Sebastien Bourdais, a former winner here, was seventh fastest for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, ahead of Penske’s rookie, Scott McLaughlin.

But it was 2019 Indy Lights champion Askew who stole the show with eighth fastest. Last week he made his season debut subbing for Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren SP, his old team, yet this week was called on to fill in for the injured Rinus VeeKay at Ed Carpenter Racing. Remarkably, despite not being granted the extra set of tires that all rookies get in the opening practice session , Askew was just 0.6sec off top spot.

Askew also starred off-track - albeit unintentionally - with this inadvertent reminder of how he got his ride this weekend:

 

Behind Power was the season’s only two-time winner, Pato O’Ward, while the two series debutants this weekend – Cody Ware in the second Coyne-RWR entry and Kevin Magnussen in the Arrow McLaren SP – finished up 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Ed Jones was unable to take part in practice because of a small fire in his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.

Tomorrow’s second practice begins at 10.10am local (Central) time, with qualifying following at 1.30pm and final practice at 4.30pm.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 France Romain Grosjean
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 10 1'47.678 134.200
2 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 10 1'47.802 0.124 134.045
3 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 8 1'47.841 0.163 133.996
4 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 11 1'47.851 0.173 133.984
5 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 1'48.093 0.415 133.684
6 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 12 1'48.140 0.462 133.626
7 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 11 1'48.248 0.570 133.493
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 13 1'48.284 0.606 133.449
9 United States Oliver Askew
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 12 1'48.300 0.621 133.429
10 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 12 1'48.343 0.665 133.376
11 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 9 1'48.425 0.747 133.275
12 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'48.441 0.763 133.256
13 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 1'48.456 0.778 133.237
14 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 11 1'48.662 0.984 132.984
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 8 1'48.669 0.990 132.976
16 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 10 1'48.737 1.059 132.892
17 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 9 1'48.983 1.305 132.592
18 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 10 1'49.024 1.346 132.542
19 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'49.367 1.689 132.127
20 Canada James Hinchcliffe
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 10 1'49.535 1.857 131.924
21 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 14 1'50.076 2.398 131.276
22 United States Cody Ware
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 12 1'50.298 2.620 131.012
23 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Arrow McLaren SP 14 1'50.492 2.814 130.782
24 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 13 1'50.494 2.816 130.780
25 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 0
View full results
 

 

Magnussen ahead of IndyCar debut: "Every day is a dream"

Previous article

Magnussen ahead of IndyCar debut: “Every day is a dream”
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Magnussen ahead of IndyCar debut: “Every day is a dream” Road America
IndyCar

Magnussen ahead of IndyCar debut: “Every day is a dream”

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs
IndyCar

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
7h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

