Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta in second practice

There was a red flag 10mins into the session for IndyCar debutant Cody Ware spinning his #52 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda at Canada Corner. The length of the track – 4.014 miles – meant this took four minutes to clear up.

By then, Newgarden had cracked the 1min46sec barrier to clock fastest time with 1min45.9, and it would take 25mins for that speed to be approached, with Pato O’Ward going 0.0776sec slower, ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport-Honda and Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Again, Oliver Askew – subbing for the injured Rinus VeeKay at Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet – was impressing with fifth fastest on Firestone’s primary tire.

Then with 18mins to go, Hunter-Reay slipped 0.002sec ahead of O’Ward but still behind Newgarden.

Scott Dixon was unfortunate, as the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver struck a piece of debris in the Carousel that damaged the underwing badly enough that the car had to go back to the garage, and he’d have little opportunity to try out the alternate Firestones.

Herta cut down to 0.34sec off the ultimate pace on primaries, while Graham Rahal also climbed into the top six.

With little more than a dozen minutes to go, the teams switched to the softer alternate tires, with Askew and Will Power moved to the top of the times, before Newgarden on reds lowered his barrier to a 1min45.3489sec, at that point 0.45sec faster than Askew. Then Sebastien Bourdais got in the mix with the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, before Newgarden shaved a hundredth from his best.

Meanwhile Power stayed out a couple extra laps, gauging tire life on reds and remaining under the 1min46sec barrier.

Alex Palou (Ganassi) and O’Ward made late efforts on reds that sprung them up the charts but were half a second off Newgarden. Instead, it was Herta, Rahal and Grosjean that impressed more, the former getting to within 0.14sec of Newgarden.

Remarkably, Dixon’s crew got the damaged section of underwing repaired in time to send Dixon out on reds with four minutes to go, although there was only time for one flyer on reds, and he ended up 22nd.

IndyCar newbie Kevin Magnussen turned a 1min46.9516sec lap on his alternate tires, a very respectable 1.1sec from teammate O’Ward, given his lack of familiarity with the car and the extra grip provided by Firestone’s reds.

Also impressing was Jimmie Johnson, 1.8sec off the fastest of his teammates, Palou.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Josef Newgarden 1:45.3399 1:45.3399 11 14 137.179 Chevy Team Penske 2 Colton Herta 1:45.4730 0.1331 11 12 137.006 Honda Andretti Autosport 3 Graham Rahal 1:45.6515 0.3116 12 13 136.774 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 Romain Grosjean 1:45.7700 0.4301 11 12 136.621 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 5 Oliver Askew 1:45.7953 0.4554 10 13 136.588 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 6 Alex Palou 1:45.8636 0.5237 13 14 136.500 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Pato O'Ward 1:45.8705 0.5306 12 13 136.491 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 Sebastien Bourdais 1:45.9051 0.5652 9 12 136.447 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 9 Will Power 1:45.9502 0.6103 10 15 136.389 Chevy Team Penske 10 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:46.0235 0.6836 8 12 136.294 Honda Andretti Autosport 11 Marcus Ericsson 1:46.0697 0.7298 11 12 136.235 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Conor Daly 1:46.0797 0.7398 13 14 136.222 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 13 Jack Harvey 1:46.1380 0.7981 11 12 136.147 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 14 Simon Pagenaud 1:46.1982 0.8583 9 13 136.070 Chevy Team Penske 15 Alexander Rossi 1:46.2762 0.9363 13 13 135.970 Honda Andretti Autosport 16 Scott McLaughlin 1:46.4158 1.0759 13 15 135.792 Chevy Team Penske 17 Ed Jones 1:46.4276 1.0877 11 12 135.777 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 18 James Hinchcliffe 1:46.6066 1.2667 11 11 135.549 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 19 Takuma Sato 1:46.7610 1.4211 8 14 135.353 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 Kevin Magnussen 1:46.9516 1.6117 10 12 135.112 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 21 Max Chilton 1:47.0254 1.6855 13 13 135.018 Chevy Carlin 22 Scott Dixon 1:47.2181 1.8782 8 8 134.776 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Dalton Kellett 1:47.4903 2.1504 11 16 134.434 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 Jimmie Johnson 1:47.6821 2.3422 11 15 134.195 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Cody Ware 1:49.2264 3.8865 10 11 132.298 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing