Road America IndyCar: Palou tops Newgarden in final practice

As in FP2 and Qualifying, rain threatened to interrupt IndyCar’s final session before tomorrow’s race, but in fact it largely held off until the final five minutes, and the teams and drivers were able to set 1min46sec laps on their primaries.

Third-fastest qualifier Alex Palou turned the top time in this ‘race warm-up’ session with a 1min46.2291sec lap, his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda three tenths faster than Josef Newgarden in the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet which is due to start on the outside of the front row.

Simon Pagenaud was third for Meyer Shank Racing-Honda ahead of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda’s regularly impressive rookie David Malukas. Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward were fifth and eighth for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, split by Andretti Autosport teammates Romain Grosjean and pole-winner Alexander Rossi.

Tatiana Calderon’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet came to a halt at Turn 5, bringing out a red flag, and then in the final five minutes the rain started to get heavier and the cars pitted.