Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice

Despite a guaranteed 75 minutes of track time, most drivers remained on pitlane after their installation laps since they were yearning for another set of tires. The teams were granted their ‘practice’ Firestone alternates for this session, rather than second practice, but still, the drivers wanted rubber laid down to be most representative of the expected track conditions in qualifying tomorrow.

On primary tires, Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport-Honda was the first to crack the 1min47sec barrier with a 1min46.9302mph, but teammates Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta eclipsed him by over two-tenths of a second.

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s latest Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson delivered a 1min46.8876 to sneak into third and also shade Grosjean, while behind the ex-F1 drivers were the Team Penske-Chevrolet drivers Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, with defending Road America winner Alex Palou of Ganassi just ahead of the Kiwi.

As drivers started emerging on their reds with little more than 20mins to go, Helio Castroneves spun his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda down at Canada Corner and stalled, bringing out the red flag.

With 14mins to go, the green waved once more, and Newgarden delivered a 1min46.1714sec to go top, the first driver to run a 136mph lap, and lowered it next time by to 1min46.0594. The second Meyer Shank car of Simon Pagenaud moved up to fourth and then third next time by.

However, as everyone was out on reds, the leader board quickly changed, with Herta bursting to the top with a 1min45.7361sec, and McLaughlin making a spectacular effort to go to 1min45.9.

Then Rossi’s second flyer on reds pushed him 0.1334sec ahead of Herta to set a 1min45.6027sec, while Power’s 1min45.8592 made him fastest of the Penskes, fastest Chevrolet driver, but was still a quarter second off Rossi’s benchmark. It left him third, until Ericsson went fastest of the Ganassi drivers to move ahead of him.

In fact from third through eighth, it was Ganassi-Penske-Ganassi-Penske-Ganassi-Penske followed by ‘ex-Penske’ in the form of Pagenaud.

Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist both got their Arrow McLaren SP-Hondas into the top dozen, split by Devlin DeFrancesco. Teammate Grosjean was left with an unrepresentative red-tire time as he had been on his second flyer when the session was red-flagged for Castroneves.

In the battle for Rookie of the Year honors, current leader Christian Lundgaard was fastest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, while Callum Ilott was an impressive 15th for Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet, as he made his return to action after skipping the Detroit GP to rest his broken hand.

Simona De Silvestro’s return to IndyCar road course action for the first time since 2015, might look disappointing at first, in that she was 3.15sec off the ultimate pace. However, her team Paretta Autosport is in a technical alliance with Ed Carpenter Racing, and she was 1.8sec off Conor Daly and only 1sec behind Rinus VeeKay.

Second practice begins on Saturday at 9.45am local (Central) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Alexander Rossi 1:45.6027 1:45.6027 10 13 136.837 Honda A Andretti Autosport 2 Colton Herta 1:45.7361 0.1334 10 14 136.665 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 3 Marcus Ericsson 1:45.8050 0.2023 14 15 136.576 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Will Power 1:45.8592 0.2565 12 14 136.506 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Alex Palou 1:45.9140 0.3113 15 17 136.435 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Scott McLaughlin 1:45.9316 0.3289 12 15 136.413 Chevy A Team Penske 7 Scott Dixon 1:46.0494 0.4467 14 15 136.261 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Josef Newgarden 1:46.0594 0.4567 11 14 136.248 Chevy A Team Penske 9 Simon Pagenaud 1:46.1108 0.5081 12 15 136.182 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 10 Pato O'Ward 1:46.3426 0.7399 11 14 135.885 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 11 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:46.3834 0.7807 19 21 135.833 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 12 Felix Rosenqvist 1:46.5185 0.9158 10 13 135.661 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 13 Christian Lundgaard 1:46.5510 0.9483 20 20 135.620 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 Romain Grosjean 1:46.6454 1.0427 13 17 135.500 Honda A Andretti Autosport 15 Callum Ilott 1:46.7679 1.1652 15 16 135.344 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 16 Jack Harvey 1:46.9495 1.3468 10 14 135.114 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 Conor Daly 1:46.9676 1.3649 14 16 135.091 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 18 Graham Rahal 1:46.9721 1.3694 12 13 135.086 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 Takuma Sato 1:47.0431 1.4404 13 15 134.996 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 20 David Malukas 1:47.2820 1.6793 15 17 134.695 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 21 Kyle Kirkwood 1:47.2981 1.6954 19 19 134.675 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 Rinus VeeKay 1:47.7352 2.1325 11 11 134.129 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 23 Jimmie Johnson 1:47.7692 2.1665 11 22 134.087 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 24 Dalton Kellett 1:48.0727 2.4700 15 16 133.710 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Helio Castroneves 1:48.1719 2.5692 12 12 133.587 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 26 Tatiana Calderon 1:48.6710 3.0683 13 13 132.974 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Simona De Silvestro 1:48.7490 3.1463 18 20 132.878 Chevy A Paretta Autosport