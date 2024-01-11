Subscribe
IndyCar
News

Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed

Romain Grosjean says he’s “happy” that IndyCar has postponed the implementation of its electrical hybrid until after the Indianapolis 500, so nobody gains an unfair advantage.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
Indycar Hybrid Sebring test

Testing of the new supercapacitor system has been carried out by the grandee teams of engine suppliers Chevrolet and Honda – namely Team Penske and Arrow McLaren, and Andretti Global and Chip Ganassi Racing respectively.

The 2.2-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine fitted with the hybrid technology was originally planned to be ready by the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 10 March.

Despite over 15,256 miles of testing logged with the new power unit at Indianapolis (on the oval and road course), Milwaukee Mile, St. Louis, Barber Motorsports Park, Road America and Sebring in post-2023 season running, the program was postponed in December until after May’s Indy 500.

“I think for us, it was tricky,” said Grosjean, who switches from Andretti to the smaller Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024. “It was an advantage for some that was pretty significant, and when we were doing the drivers' meeting early in December, the guys were asking a question about the hybrid, and I had no idea what they were talking about.

“Definitely kind of happy that it's been postponed. It's also going to allow us to start with a known concept on the car and move from there and see when the hybrid comes in, and hopefully by then we do have a lot more knowledge on it.”

Will Power participating in Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Will Power participating in Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing

Conversely, those drivers who have had the benefit of testing miles with the hybrid system say that it is working well and that they have full confidence in it when it does come on stream later this year.

Penske’s Will Power said: “I've done quite a few test days where you just run all day, two days, and no problems. No problems at all.”

In terms of why the postponement was required, he added: “I think it's a bit of everything, a little bit of supply issue and so on. To me, I think IndyCar wants it to be absolutely bulletproof when it's introduced, so I think they made the right decision there.

“The testing has been good. The system has worked really well. I think the way it's packaged and everything is really good. It just needs a little bit more time. That's all.

“I think they want to introduce it with absolutely zero chance of problems, and that's the smart way to do it.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”
Next article Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

IndyCar

Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran

All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss

All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Latest news

Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track

Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track

ARCA ARCA

Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom

Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe