Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return

Rosenqvist had to miss the second race in the Detroit Grand Prix weekend as well as the Road America round held the following week, due to a huge wall-moving shunt in the opening round in Motown.

Although the Swede, in his third year of IndyCar racing, did not break any bones, he did stay in hospital overnight and his place was taken by the driver he this year replaced in the #7 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, Oliver Askew.

When Rosenqvist was not cleared to race in Road America, either, his place was taken by ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen, hot off the heels of his first IMSA win with Renger van der Zande in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac in Detroit.

Today, however, Arrow McLaren SP announced via social media that Rosenqvist will return to action in Mid-Ohio, a track on which he almost won in his rookie IndyCar season driving for the Ganassi team.

“Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared to drive by the IndyCar Medical Team and will return to pilot the #7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet this weekend for the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

“Felix and Arrow McLaren SP would like to give a special thanks to Dr Billows [series medical director] and the IndyCar Medical Team for the exceptional care and treatment they have provided.”

Following the Detroit GP weekend, Rinus VeeKay fell from his bike during a training ride, fracturing his collarbone, and this injury meant that he too missed the Road America race – obliging Ed Carpenter Racing to call up Askew as his replacement.

Askew did a fine job standing in for his former Indy Lights rival, but would not be available for all three days of IndyCar action at Mid-Ohio this week, since he will be competing in Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s WeatherTech 240 at Watkins Glen on Friday.

As things stand, however, his services are unlikely to be needed. VeeKay will tomorrow get checked over by IndyCar’s medical team, and the team is anticipating no issues. An ECR spokesperson told Motorsport.com, “We have no reason to think he won’t be cleared, but until he is, we can’t confirm that… Dr. Billows has the final say.”

VeeKay, who won the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course. lay fifth in the championship after the Detroit GP, and despite missing Road America, has dropped only to sixth.

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images