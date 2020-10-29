IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

shares
comments
Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021
By:

Felix Rosenqvist will join Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, the team confirmed today.

After two years at Chip Ganassi Racing in which he delivered the 2019 Rookie of the Year title, a win and two other podiums, he will take over the #7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet from Oliver Askew, as revealed here a couple of weeks ago. 

Rosenqvist will get his first run in the car during the Barber Motorsports Park test on Nov. 2. It will be his first opportunity to work alongside team incumbent and new teammate Patricio O’Ward in the team co-owned by Sam Schmidt, Ric Peterson and McLaren.

“I can’t wait to take the next step in my career and join Arrow McLaren SP,” said the Swede who turns 29 next week. “The team has shown itself to be a consistent challenger this year and I’m looking forward to working with Pato to help take it forward. I want to thank Sam, Ric, Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO], and the entire team for giving me this opportunity and I’m already working to be as prepared as possible for next season. It’s going to be fun.”

Said Schmidt: “We’ve been watching Felix since he came over to Indy Lights in 2016 and have been constantly impressed by his performance over the past two years. We think that he and Pato complement each other well and together we believe they will help us on our journey forward as a team.”

Added Brown: “It’s not very often that you get the opportunity to combine two young, established talents like Pato and Felix. I think this pairing gives us a strong driver lineup and I’m excited to see what they can do together on and off the track.”

O’Ward, who finished fourth in the 2020 championship with his fourth podium of the season last weekend in St. Petersburg, also said he was looking forward to working with Rosenqvist, who has won in Formula E, Blancpain GT, FIA Formula 3 and Indy Lights, as well as IndyCar. 

“I am looking forward to working alongside Felix. He is a driver I truly respect, in and out of the car, and I’m sure we will work well together,” said O’Ward. “I think we can learn a lot from each other to develop the strongest package possible at every race weekend together with the team.”

Rosenqvist’s replacement in the #10 Ganassi entry will be former Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh driver Alex Palou, and an announcement is expected later today.

Related video

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing

Previous article

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing

Next article

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Felix Rosenqvist
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing , Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Adelaide Supercars race axed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide Supercars race axed

F1 announces exit of commercial boss Bratches
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 announces exit of commercial boss Bratches

Latest news

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing

Improving the racing at Indy: How it's done, why it’s tricky Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Improving the racing at Indy: How it's done, why it’s tricky

Trending

1
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars race axed

2
Formula 1

F1 announces exit of commercial boss Bratches

Latest news

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021
IndyCar

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021
IndyCar

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing
IndyCar

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing

Improving the racing at Indy: How it's done, why it’s tricky
IndyCar

Improving the racing at Indy: How it's done, why it’s tricky

IndyCar to test new aero parts to improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar

IndyCar to test new aero parts to improve Indy 500 action

Latest videos

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win 02:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.