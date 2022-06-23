Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / IndyCar’s Firestones to come from new facility in Akron, OH. Next / The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar News

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

Felix Rosenqvist has signed a multi-year extension to his McLaren deal, as the team assesses whether to keep the Swede in IndyCar or move him to its Formula E squad.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

Rosenqvist's future at the team has been subject to speculation following the signing of Alexander Rossi to Arrow McLaren SP to partner Pato O'Ward, although the IndyCar team is currently planning a third entry for the 2023 season.

McLaren is also expanding its racing portfolio for next season, as it takes over Mercedes' Formula E entry for 2022-23.

The team announced on Thursday that it had signed a long-term powertrain deal with Nissan, but has not indicated which drivers will populate the team.

Rosenqvist is hence in consideration for a return to Formula E if he is not retained at Arrow McLaren SP, in which he had previously driven for Mahindra in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and won three races with the Indian squad.

He also competed in the 2018-19 season opener at Diriyah, as Pascal Wehrlein was unable to join Mahindra until the start of 2019.

"I'm delighted to be remaining with McLaren for 2023 and beyond," Rosenqvist said.

"With the team expanding into Formula E next season, it provides additional opportunities for me both in the USA and Europe and I look forward to being in a position to announce my plans in the coming weeks.

"I've loved my time with the Arrow McLaren SP Team in IndyCar driving the No.7 car and we've had some great moments together, including securing pole earlier this year in Texas and coming home P4 in the Indy 500.

"I'm excited and grateful to be given this opportunity to explore the new options available to utilise my experience to help McLaren start 2023 on the strongest possible footing."

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Rosenqvist is currently eighth in the IndyCar standings, 90 points adrift of points leader and countryman Marcus Ericsson.

After leaving Formula E after two seasons, Rosenqvist joined Chip Ganassi Racing for two seasons, taking victory at Road America in 2020 over future teammate O'Ward.

He was then replaced at Ganassi by eventual 2021 champion Alex Palou, and thus Rosenqvist replaced Oliver Askew - now of Avalanche Andretti's FE squad - at Arrow McLaren SP.

The 30-year-old was injured in a crash at Detroit that year and missed two races, with Askew and Kevin Magnussen substituting for him in the second Belle Isle race and Road America respectively.

"I'm delighted to be continuing our relationship with Felix," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. "He's a fantastic racer, with a lot of experience in many different types of racing cars.

"As a proven race winner in both categories, it was important for us to secure his talent within the McLaren Racing family as we work to finalise our plans for 2023.

"His experience in Formula E would be invaluable as we head into this exciting new era of racing for McLaren Racing but he has also made a fantastic contribution to our IndyCar team.

"I look forward to working together with him to finalise the best opportunity for him next season."

shares
comments
IndyCar’s Firestones to come from new facility in Akron, OH.
Previous article

IndyCar’s Firestones to come from new facility in Akron, OH.
Next article

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime
Formula 1

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood Gen 3 Car testing
Formula E

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood

Latest news

Herta fastest in eight-car Indy road course test
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta fastest in eight-car Indy road course test

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.