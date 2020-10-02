IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
14 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)

shares
comments
Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)
By:

Alexander Rossi wants IndyCar officials to take another look at the penalty system after being ordered to drop behind Scott Dixon for exceeding track limits during Harvest GP Race 1.

Rossi went on to finish second, by far his best ever result on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, but felt that he could have threatened eventual winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske for victory without that penalty.

Officials ordered him to fall behind the Chip Ganassi Racing ace after a tough duel saw him run wide at Turn 6, the right-hander coming onto the back straight.

This comes just two months after Rossi was assessed a drive-through penalty for mild pitlane contact with another car in the Indianapolis 500.

Immediately after stepping from the cockpit of his Andretti Autosport-Honda, Rossi commented: “I did two wheels over the white line, we talked about the reference point, and we still get penalized. Two times at Indianapolis we have penalties, I don’t know what to say.

“Hats off to the team, we’ve never been good here so to get on the podium is fantastic and testament to Honda. It’s been a huge effort to find some sort of pace here. It’s weird that these penalties keep happening, there’s not a lot of explanation from our side.”

In the press conference afterward, Rossi explained: “The penalty cost us a lot of time and track position. We were stuck behind lapped cars there. That’s where Josef [Newgarden] was able to pull a big gap on us. He was on blacks [Firestone’s harder primary tire compound], we were on reds [softer]. I’m not saying we would have won but we at least could have given him a fight.

“So we need to discuss that, get to the bottom of it. It’s a shame that happened. I’m happy we were able to recover to second, but definitely if we look back at the race, there’s a lot that was taken away from us and left on the table…

“I didn’t go beyond the time line and I put two wheels over the white line – you’re not allowed to go four [wheels over].”

Asked to elaborate further on what annoyed him about his penalty, ex-Formula 1 driver Rossi made comparisons with other motorsport categories.

“It’s something we need to look at,” he said. “Other series assess time penalties at the end of a race, which gives you time to assess it, argue it. Giving penalties mid-race for very minor things… If there’s contact where you’re taking someone out of a race, if you’re hitting people in pitlane – personnel – and for major issues, I understand it. But for little ticky-tack type things, would time penalties be more appropriate? I don’t know; we’ll have to talk about it.

"At the end of the day, maybe that’s not written in the rulebooks, so maybe the officials’ hands are tied in terms of how they can dish out penalties – I don’t know.

“But we need to talk about it, learn from it and understand why that happened, and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead

Previous article

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)

2020 Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results
IndyCar IndyCar / Results

2020 Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results

What next for Red Bull after Honda’s shock Formula 1 exit Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What next for Red Bull after Honda’s shock Formula 1 exit

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years

Rise in F1 COVID cases not linked to fans attending Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rise in F1 COVID cases not linked to fans attending Russian GP

Latest news

Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

3h
2
Formula 1

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car

3
Formula 1

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season

4
Supercars

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

5
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Latest news

Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)
IndyCar

Rossi left angered by officialdom at Indy (again)

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: Newgarden wins to slash Dixon's points lead

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff
IndyCar

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”
IndyCar

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”

Latest videos

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole 02:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago 01:37
IndyCar

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement 09:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins 01:19
IndyCar

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.