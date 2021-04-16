Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back

Alexander Rossi says he believes that he and Andretti Autosport-Honda can approach all but one race with confidence in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series, after both he and the team made big improvements.

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back

Rossi, who contended for the 2018 and ’19 IndyCar titles, slumped to ninth in the points table last season, as Andretti Autosport struggled for raceday performance in the first two-thirds of the season, and then saw pitstop issues hamper them on strong days such as the Indianapolis 500.

Ahead of Sunday’s 2021 season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park, Rossi said that the team’s late-season turnaround and an early offseason test have given him hope that the team will be win contenders at all but World Wide Technology Raceway, the 1.25-mile oval at Gateway.

“Mid-Ohio and Indy GP the second time [Harvest GP double-header] were really good,” he told Motorsport.com, “but I think we would have been good at pretty much any track though. We just found the car’s sweet spot in mid-August/early-September time.

“I think the team’s only weak spot is short ovals and thankfully there’s only one of those this year, Gateway. So I think we can feel pretty confident anywhere. Barber hasn’t really been a great track for us over the past six years, but we had a test there right after St. Pete last fall, and immediately Colton [Herta, teammate] and I were really happy with the car and it was the first time I really felt competitive at Barber. So hopefully that will transfer to the weekend.”

Some Chevrolet drivers have commented, publicly and privately, that Honda appears to have a low-end torque advantage this year, while Rossi said he remains uncertain if those rumors have some validity but said he wouldn’t be surprised.

“I think we’ve been on different programs at different times during group tests,” he said, “so I don’t think we’ve seen where everyone is, relatively speaking. I think Honda’s advantage in the past has almost always been bottom-end grunt, getting off the corners. There was a time period in 2019 where that went away from us a little bit, and now maybe it’s come back, but we won’t see the true picture until practice and qualifying tomorrow.”

Part of Andretti Autosport’s performance deficit in early 2020 – aside from the deletion of all but one of the street races, traditional AA strongholds, due to the COVID pandemic – was the squad failing to roll off the truck with their cars in the requisite operating window. That’s where Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, as one example, made big gains, especially on the several weekends where there was reduced track time. Rossi agrees, but looked inwardly too, in preparation for a 2021 season in which all road course events will see the IndyCar action packed into two days.

“[Our problem] was a little bit of everything, and it actually starts with the drivers,” he replied. “For example, we’re going into this weekend with a different mindset than we would have had last year – me especially. At the beginning of 2020, I was still treating a race weekend like the ‘old days’ where we’d have three practice sessions [before qualifying] and in Practice 1 I wasn’t getting up to speed quick enough. That puts you on the back foot regardless of how good your car is.

“On top of that, it was the first year of the aeroscreen and I think our offset for it, in terms of what we thought the aeroscreen was going to do to the car’s handling and tire wear etc., was wrong. So as there was really no testing, it took until the middle of the season for us to understand what the car really needed, what changes we needed to make.

“The other area of improvement from this time last year to now, has been our sim work – the vehicle sim, the driver-in-loop sim. Honda was a huge factor in helping us get better with that, very supportive.

“In testing, we’ve been going to Sebring, going to Texas, with setups that were derived from the sim and they worked pretty well. I know for a fact that Ganassi was really strong last year, and one of the reason they pulled out such a good lead at the start of the season was because of what they’d learned setup-wise in the sims. Because of the packed schedule, no one had time to really catch back up.

“So that’s been a huge focus of ours this offseason, and after the tests that we’ve had, I’d say we’ve had pretty good success with the sim program.”

As the 2016 Indy 500 winner Rossi said he was in two minds as to whether he’d prefer 2021 to be the year he clinched a second 500 or a first IndyCar championship.

“Impossible question, but thinking purely selfishly, I’d take the championship, without a doubt, no hesitation,” he admitted. “But thinking with the mindset of my crew, and in particular my engineer who has finished second at Indy five or six times, I’d really want to win Indy for him, so that sways my thinking quite a bit.

“The good thing is that with Indy being double points, that can really help toward the championship…”

Regarding which race he would most like to see IndyCar turn into a double-header should the Toronto race be canceled, Rossi had no hesitation there, either.

“Long Beach!” said the legendary event’s 2018 and ’19 winner. “This year it’s the season finale, championship decider – so a double-header there could be pretty good for us!

“But honestly, anywhere except Gateway…”

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: IndyCar

shares
comments

Related video

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

Previous article

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Andretti Autosport

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

6h
2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

6h
3
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola

50min
4
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP2

6h
5
IndyCar

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back

53min
Latest news
Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back
IndyCar

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back

53m
IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
IndyCar

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

4h
Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump
IndyCar

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump

20h
Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

23h
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

Apr 15, 2021
Latest videos
Opening day of Indy500 testing 02:25
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Opening day of Indy500 testing

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test 00:36
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test

IndyCar: Defy Everything 00:56
IndyCar
Apr 8, 2021

IndyCar: Defy Everything

IndyCar: Drivers Test at Texas Motor Speedway 02:09
IndyCar
Apr 1, 2021

IndyCar: Drivers Test at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test 01:36
IndyCar
Mar 27, 2021

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test

More from
Alexander Rossi
Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools' Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar / Commentary

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

More from
Andretti Autosport
Hinchcliffe: Full-time return “was the only option”
IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe: Full-time return “was the only option”

Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Emilia Romagna GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Imola

Portuguese MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP2

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

Kimi Raikkonen splits with wife Jenni
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kimi Raikkonen splits with wife Jenni

Latest news

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi confident he and Andretti team have bounced back

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.