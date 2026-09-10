Alexander Rossi drives next-gen IndyCar IR-28 into new era at Indianapolis
Initial high-speed testing at the Brickyard yields encouraging, predictable results for the next-generation car according to Rossi
Alexander Rossi testing the IR-28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The IndyCar Series took a major step into its future on Wednesday as Alexander Rossi completed the first-ever oval laps in the superspeedway configuration of the series' next-generation IR-28 chassis at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Navigating temperatures climbing into the low 90s on a hot and humid afternoon at the 2.5-mile oval, the ECR driver logged crucial baseline mileage to launch the next phase of development for the new-for-2028 machinery.
“It does everything that IndyCar Series machinery should do around here,” Rossi said. “We got through some basic mechanical and aero changes to kind of understand the offsets that they're going to present to us in a couple of years, and there was no surprise. It was really pretty standard.”
The milestone session marked the first oval run for the Dallara-built IR-28 following its public track debut early last month on the IMS road course – a three-day test extended by rain. Engineered to be lighter than the current chassis, the IR-28 features revised aerodynamics designed to increase stability and mitigate the turbulence caused when closely trailing another car.
Wednesday provided officials and engineers their first real-world look at how those design goals perform on a high-speed oval.
“I wouldn't say there was anything drastically different from this car to the current car that we have,” Rossi said. “Some subtle things here and there if you're really nitpicking at it, but, in general, I think it's important to remember that the current-generation Speedway car that we have around here is pretty dialed and it's pretty good.”
With the baseline established, the program shifts from looking for dramatic shifts in performance to isolating the incremental adjustments that will define the 2028 race package.
“I don't think that there needs to really be any major glaring issues,” Rossi said. “It's all just early days and trying to get time on it and understanding what little adjustments do here and there. There’s nothing huge separating it from the current car that we have.”
Rossi, representing Chevrolet teams during the test, handed off to newly-crowned five-time IndyCar Series champion and 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou on Thursday, who was already pounding the pavement representing the Honda teams on behalf of Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou's track time will give IndyCar and Dallara a secondary driver perspective to pair against telemetry data as development continues toward the chassis' scheduled competition debut in 2028.
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