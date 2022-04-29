Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars Next / Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar
IndyCar News

Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires

Despite Firestone bringing new road course tire compounds to Barber Motorsports Park, Alexander Rossi says he’s expecting the race to still favor the harder primary tires.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires

While Firestone’s choice of primary tires [harder, black-sidewalled] and alternates [softer, red-sidewalled] have retained the same construction as their 2021 counterparts at Barber, their compounds have changed, both aimed at improving durability.

After first practice in which the teams experience only the primary tires, Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda said he noticed no obvious difference.

He said: “We had a test here a month ago. It was on the 2021 tire. I think we learned a lot, but we also were trying to take it with a grain of salt, knowing it was going to be a different tire here.

“It is a little bit different; it's not significantly different. Obviously we still have the reds to experience tomorrow. I think it's very similar to what it's been.

“I think, based on the preliminary feelings, it will still be a black race in terms of [tire degradation] will still be pretty high, which is usually a characteristic of this place. That’s why the races end up being as good as they are, because you have cars coming and going with the falloff.”

Rossi, who ended the session third fastest, added: “There are certainly cars that come and go. There's cars that start out really strong, then don't have a good end to the stint, then vice versa.”

Teammate Colton Herta topped the session, satisfied that the team’s recent test had given its drivers a leg-up on the opposition. He commented that he’s expecting the racing in Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama to be further enhanced by choices of strategy.

“It’s definitely better when you have, like, a two-stop/three-stop situation where you can kind of make both work,” said Herta who scored three wins last year but is still seeking his first in 2022. “It definitely makes the racing better.

“We have it at Mid-Ohio pretty much every year. Mid-Ohio is usually interesting because it's typically really hard to pass. I think that opens up some passing on the two-stop or three-stop.”

 

shares
comments
Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars
Previous article

Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars
Next article

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice Laguna Seca
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar Miami GP
Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alexander Rossi More from
Alexander Rossi
Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

“Huge” grip levels at Long Beach despite heat, say aces Long Beach
IndyCar

“Huge” grip levels at Long Beach despite heat, say aces

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink Long Beach
IndyCar

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink

IndyCar issues grid penalty for DeFrancesco at Long Beach Long Beach
IndyCar

IndyCar issues grid penalty for DeFrancesco at Long Beach

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar

Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires

Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars
IndyCar IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.