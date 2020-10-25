IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Race in
18 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Breaking news

Rossi expects “very physical” race at St. Pete

shares
comments
Rossi expects “very physical” race at St. Pete
By:

Alexander Rossi says tomorrow’s IndyCar season finale, the Firestone GP of St. Petersburg, will be a tough test of driver fitness, given the heat, aeroscreen and nature of the track.

Rossi qualified his Andretti Autosport-Honda on the front row for the first time this season, but the seven-time race winner and five-time polesitter is coming off a streak of four straight podium finishes.

Asked about the effect of IndyCar’s 2020-mandated aeroscreen in its first race on a street course, Rossi said the effect on vision was negligible but the lack of airflow to the cockpit was a bigger factor. Forecast for tomorrow at the 1.8-mile street and runway course suggests 85degF and high humidity (and 50 percent chance of rain).

“Quite honestly, the visibility has been great,” said Rossi. “From that standpoint I haven't even really noticed it… It changes a little bit about what you're looking for from the car, it's a little bit harder to see the tight stuff, the change of direction is a little bit slower.

“Really the biggest issue – if you call it an issue – is just the heat. It's hot. I think we've all kind of touched on this topic throughout the year. This was always going to be one of the bigger tests. It's usually a very hot race.

“The street courses are probably the most physically demanding just because they're so bumpy, low grip. You're fighting the car a lot more than you would on a permanent course. And they're slower, so not as much forced air coming in – an area we need to improve on.

“You don't get the cooling that you used to. It will be interesting tomorrow to see how guys fare. I think everyone is kind of managing it right now.

“It's hot, but you're only doing six, seven laps at a time. It will be interesting to discuss it after a 100-lap race tomorrow in some of the worst conditions – probably 85 degrees, direct sunlight, high humidity, street course. All the factors line up!

Yeah, it's going to be very physical. I guess I'll have a better answer to how it actually is come tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully it's not too bad.

Rossi said he would be aiming to beat Team Penske-Chevrolet’s pole winner Will Power into the first corner because controlling the pace “makes your life simpler”.

“For sure, we're going to try,” said the former Formula 1 driver. “Whether it's lap one or into one or whenever, we're going to try to get it done.

“Regardless of who it is, clean air in these cars is hugely important. It just makes everything easier. The pace is higher. It's easier on the tires. Makes your life simpler.

“That will be our goal. Our car on blacks [Firestone primary tires] is incredibly strong, probably stronger than anyone else out there, aside from maybe the #88 car [teammate Colton Herta, who qualified third but was the fastest car on primaries].

“We'll see how it goes. We're definitely going to try to get the lead early and manage the race from there.”

Power would give up win to help Newgarden beat Dixon to title

Previous article

Power would give up win to help Newgarden beat Dixon to title
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

Ricciardo says wind a factor in costly Q2 spin at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says wind a factor in costly Q2 spin at Portimao

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice

Rea "couldn't imagine" sixth title at start of season
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea "couldn't imagine" sixth title at start of season

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

Latest news

Rossi expects “very physical” race at St. Pete
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi expects “very physical” race at St. Pete

Power would give up win to help Newgarden beat Dixon to title
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power would give up win to help Newgarden beat Dixon to title

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

Jimmie Johnson, Ganassi announce Carvana sponsorship for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson, Ganassi announce Carvana sponsorship for 2021

Trending

1
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

1h
2
Supercars

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

3
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

3h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo says wind a factor in costly Q2 spin at Portimao

5
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "counter-intuitive" medium tyre choice

Latest news

Rossi expects “very physical” race at St. Pete
IndyCar

Rossi expects “very physical” race at St. Pete

Power would give up win to help Newgarden beat Dixon to title
IndyCar

Power would give up win to help Newgarden beat Dixon to title

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

Jimmie Johnson, Ganassi announce Carvana sponsorship for 2021
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson, Ganassi announce Carvana sponsorship for 2021

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta tops first practice, McLaughlin stars
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta tops first practice, McLaughlin stars

Latest videos

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win 02:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins 02:59
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole 02:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago 01:37
IndyCar

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.