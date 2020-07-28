IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”

shares
comments
Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”
By:
Jul 28, 2020, 8:52 PM

Team co-owner Sam Schmidt says he’s been impressed with the way Penske Entertainment has led the NTT IndyCar Series through the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, following the latest revisions to the 2020 schedule.

Current state regulations and uncertainty over future regulations in both Oregon and California meant that IndyCar felt compelled to cancel the 2020 races at both Portland International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a move confirmed yesterday.

The deletion of these three races (Laguna Seca was to hold two races) has seen IndyCar turn its events at Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, World Wide Technology Raceway and the Harvest Grand Prix on the IMS road course into double-headers. Both Road America and Iowa Speedway have already hosted twin-race events over the past month, as IndyCar salvages as many rounds as possible from its original roster of 17.

Schmidt, who co-owns the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team, told Motorsport.com: “Having these double-headers is not ideal, but this whole situation is not ideal.

“I think anything’s on the board right now, and having double-headers at any place that will accommodate that, and at times when our TV partner NBC can broadcast it live, that is the right thing to do. It helps keep our partners happy.

“The bottom line is that we need to race, and Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits out of his hat, so to speak. The fact that we have any schedule at all is testament to his level of prescience.”

There is no rule whereby the NTT IndyCar Series must contain a certain number of races in a season, although Penske Entertainment CEO and president Mark Miles has told Motorsport.com that the total number of races could affect the Leader Circle payments (the prize and incentive funds given by the series to the top 21 entries in the previous year’s final championship standings). Meanwhile certain team agreements with sponsors may state a minimum/maximum number of races, but Schmidt says that isn’t the case with Arrow McLaren SP.

“No, there’s no such stipulations between us and our partners,” he said, “but obviously we want to deliver them the best value we can and offer maximum exposure.

“Whenever they’ve had to issue revised schedules in the past months, IndyCar has stated the aim for the season to be 14 races, which is where it stands currently. Honestly, when it started to be obvious what this pandemic’s effect would be on our sport, I thought getting in 10 races would be amazing, so 14 is very good in the circumstances.

“I think Roger and all of us in IndyCar are doing the best we can.”

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa

Previous article

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
29m

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Loophole over free 2021 updates "not logical", says Seidl

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

Latest news

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
29m

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2
Formula 1

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

3
Formula 1

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

4
Formula 1

Loss of Brazilian GP will hurt country’s racing future, says promoter

2h

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”
IndyCar

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa
IndyCar

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races
IndyCar

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.