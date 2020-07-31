IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”

shares
comments
Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”
By:
Jul 31, 2020, 7:07 PM

Sam Schmidt says that Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew have performed better than expected for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet considering their level of experience and the lack of in-season testing for IndyCar drivers.

Although Jimmie Johnson tested for Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday of this week, and in February Team Penske ran Scott McLaughlin in Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas and oval rookie orientation at Texas Motor Speedway, in both cases the drivers were being evaluated for potential future rides. For full-time drivers, testing – already at a premium in order to contain costs – has been eliminated during the pandemic.

This has inevitably been tough on drivers of minimal experience, such as Arrow McLaren SP’s O’Ward who had made just eight starts prior to the season’s start, and Askew who is in his rookie season. However, these Indy Lights champions have already played starring roles during the six-race-old 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.

Askew qualified fifth for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis although he would crash out in the race, and then finished third and sixth in the Iowa double-headers. Indeed, he was unlucky to go a lap down in the latter event (because of the caution flag timing) otherwise he might have scored another podium finish. O’Ward, meanwhile took pole and led most of the second race at Road America, finished fourth in the first Iowa race and, like Askew, should have been a podium contender in the second but suffered a bad pitstop.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt the decision for 2020 to replace James Hinchcliffe and Marcus Ericsson with far less experienced drivers had already been vindicated, Schmidt replied: “I don’t think vindicated is the word. We’re building for the future, and we made a ton of changes over the offseason – the association with McLaren, the hiring of [R&D engineer] Craig Hampson and a couple of extra guys, the deal with Fernando Alonso for Indy…

“And then, yeah, these two – Oliver and Pato. They, and we, both expected to get some test days to assist them and then all of a sudden that got stopped by the pandemic, and we thought, ‘Oh crap! This year could get very tough now, because we’ve put our new guys in a tougher spot than we originally expected.’

“But, man, they’ve been great, as we’ve all seen. They’re great teammates who work together well. And they’re polar opposites which I think strategically is what we wanted to bring so they can help each other in their own ways, and it’s frankly worked out far better than we could have hoped for given their lack of experience.

“If Oliver didn’t crash in the Grand Prix of Indy, then he’d be up there in the Top 10 in points – and Pato already is. He’s fourth in points. And, jeez, he’s had a chance to win three races already! It’s very exciting.”

Schmidt said he was particularly impressed with his drivers both fighting for podium at Iowa Speedway, for the 0.894-mile oval is one of IndyCar’s most daunting tracks given its narrowness and some extreme bumps.

“I admit I was nervous going there with relative rookies,” he said. “It’s typically a venue where we get a full day of testing – and even after that test, it can be scary heading into that event. But Pato and Oliver really rose to the occasion, and they were both unfortunate with yellow flags and also Pato’s pitstop.

“Newgarden is awfully good at Iowa, probably unstoppable, but I would have liked the opportunity to at least try and stop him. We were doing the undercut with our pitstop strategy, and it just didn’t work out. And the 30sec pitstop certainly didn’t help Pato. That mistake is definitely on us. But I think we gave the drivers confidence by giving them strong cars, and they further increased our faith in them by racing like veterans. Yeah, very impressed.”

Regarding the partnership with McLaren, Schmidt said he hadn’t yet noticed a ‘monumental difference’ but the lack of races in the first half of the year has proven a boon for the team’s revised setup.

He said: “With the season being delayed, we’ve had the chance to integrate the engineering departments between our Indianapolis facility and McLaren in the UK in a very planned and methodical manner, rather than having to wait until the next offseason. So I don’t know if it’s paying dividends yet, but I know that it will and there’s now a very good but simple system in place for how these departments work together.

“And now looking to the 500 with Alonso joining the team, a few more people are coming over from the UK to be integrated in the program at the Indy end, and I think that’s when we’ll see the partnership start to really work well.”

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Previous article

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Patricio O'Ward , Oliver Askew , Pato O'Ward
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
3h

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news
2h

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

With the same strategy, Rosberg was 4th and Hamilton 5th on Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

With the same strategy, Rosberg was 4th and Hamilton 5th on Singapore GP

Ferrari “struggling massively” for race pace after radical change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari “struggling massively” for race pace after radical change

Latest news

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
18m

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”

Trending

1
Formula 1

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

3h
2
NHRA

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

2h
3
MotoGP

Espargaro was "completed cooked" in Jerez heat

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

3h
5
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen quickest, Vettel hits trouble in FP1

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”
IndyCar

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon
IndyCar

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”
IndyCar

Schmidt: “Roger Penske continues pulling rabbits from his hat”

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa
IndyCar

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.