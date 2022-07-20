Scott Dixon’s 52 Indy car wins

Dixon has scored five wins from his 47 starts in sportscar racing, which is pretty impressive when you consider that four of those triumphs came in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the other was in Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. And to think that’s just his side-job…

His main duty, of course, is winning Indy car races and championships for Chip Ganassi Racing, and at this Dixon has proven exceptional over the last couple of decades. All but one of his 52 triumphs have been at the wheel of Chip’s cars, and he has scored at least one win in 20 of his 22 seasons at the top.

Racking up six championships is one thing, managing to finish a season in the top three on seven other occasions just shows the breadth, depth and longevity of his talents and of Ganassi’s mighty team.

Here then, is Dixon’s list of triumphs – so far…

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 1 2001 Nazareth CART PacWest Racing Reynard-Toyota 8th in 2001 CART championship

In 2002, Dixon started the first three races in PacWest’s Lola-Toyota, but joined Chip Ganassi Racing for the balance of the season, again running a Lola-Toyota. In this, Dixon’s best result of the year was a runner-up finish in Denver (above) behind Ganassi teammate Bruno Junqueira. He would finish 13th in the CART points race.





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 2 2003 Homestead IRL Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force-Toyota 3 2003 Pikes Peak IRL Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force-Toyota 4 2003 Richmond IRL Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force-Toyota 2003 Indy Racing League champion

In 2004, Toyota was starting to fall off the pace, and Dixon’s best result was second at Phoenix (above) on his way to 10th in the IRL championship.

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 5 2005 Watkins Glen IRL Chip Ganassi Racing Panoz-Toyota 13th in 2005 IRL championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 6 2006 Watkins Glen IRL Chip Ganassi Racing Panoz-Honda 7 2006 Nashville IRL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 4th in 2006 IRL championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 8 2007 Watkins Glen IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 9 2007 Nashville IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 10 2007 Mid-Ohio IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 11 2007 Sonoma IRL Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 2nd in 2007 IRL championship



Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 12 2008 Homestead IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 13 2008 Indianapolis 500 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 14 2008 Texas M.S. IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 15 2008 Nashville IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 16 2008 Edmonton IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 17 2008 Kentucky IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2008 IndyCar champion





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 18 2009 Kansas IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 19 2009 Milwaukee IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 20 2009 Richmond IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 21 2009 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 22 2009 Motegi IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2nd in 2009 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 23 2010 Kansas IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 24 2010 Edmonton IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 25 2010 Homestead IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3rd in 2010 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 26 2011 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 27 2011 Motegi IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3rd in 2011 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 28 2012 Detroit IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 29 2012 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3rd in 2012 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 30 2013 Pocono IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 31 2013 Toronto 1 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 32 2013 Toronto 2 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 33 2013 Houston 1 IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2013 IndyCar Series champion





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 34 2014 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 35 2014 Sonoma IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

3rd in 2014 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 36 2015 Long Beach IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 37 2015 Texas IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 38 2015 Sonoma IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

2015 IndyCar Series champion

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 39 2016 Phoenix IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 40 2016 Watkins Glen IndyCar Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

6th in 2016 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 41 2017 Road America IndyCar Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 3rd in 2017 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 42 2018 Detroit IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 43 2018 Texas IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 44 2018 Toronto IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2018 IndyCar Series champion





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 45 2019 Detroit 2 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 46 2019 Mid-Ohio IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

4th in 2019 IndyCar championship

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 47 2020 Texas IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 48 2020 Indy road course IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 49 2020 Road America 1 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 50 2020 Gateway 1 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2020 IndyCar Series champion

Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 51 2021 Texas 1 IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 4th in 2021 IndyCar championship





Win Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine 52 2022 Toronto IndyCar PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda Currently 5th in IndyCar championship