Scott McLaughlin battles to Milwaukee runner-up finish in Race 2, lashes out at lapped traffic etiquette

Scott McLaughlin turned a near-disastrous start into one of his best showings of the season at The Milwaukee Mile, executing a bold strategy to lead 28 laps and capture a runner-up result in Race 2. However, the driver of the #3 Team Penske Chevrolet was far more focused on the aggressive defense of backmarkers than his own recovery to finish on the podium.

Starting eighth, the 33-year-old New Zealander wrestled severe handling issues in the opening moments before finding his rhythm.

"Yeah, learnt enough to make a little few changes,” McLaughlin said. “We made a lot of changes overnight. I was wrecking loose to start. Nearly spun at Turn 3. First lap is going to be a hell of an on-board. Look forward to watching that. Outside of that, the car was a lot better as the race went on, which is good, which bodes well for ‘Race 1’ tonight."

Editor’s note: Race 1 was suspended after 90 laps for rain on Saturday and will resume on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

The turning point came on Lap 147 under caution. While most of the field dove down pit lane for fresh rubber, race strategist Tim Cindric opted to leave McLaughlin out alongside Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon. The gamble catapulted McLaughlin into the lead and preserved vital track position despite aging tires.

"Right on the edge in terms of tire life,” McLaughlin said. “We chose track position and hoped I could hold those guys off as long as I could with the clear air. Once I got hold of some dirty air, that's when the guys with the fresh tires were slightly better. I thought we held on really well. Our car came into its own in that stint. Excited to see what we have at the next run. Yeah, at the start of the race, though, I was battling pretty hard. Finally got it sorted, the yellow came out. We chose to stay out."

While the strategy paid off with his third podium - and second runner-up - of the 2026 season, McLaughlin’s frustration boiled over regarding how cars multiple laps down defended against the leaders late in the running while he attempted to chase down eventual race winner Pato O’Ward.

"Yeah, just a bit frustrated,” McLaughlin said. “I think Pato as well, with lap traffic. Yeah, guys three laps down or something like that, racing to the death. I think at the same time what goes around comes around. We got plenty of memories. Going to be fun next time I get a lap down."

McLaughlin pointed directly to dirty-air tactics and mirror-driving from non-contending cars as a major hindrance while chasing down the win.

"They're air blocking. Mirror driving. I get when you're a lap down, trying to stay on the lead lap in front of the leader,” he said. “Once you're four seconds back of the lead, no chance of you getting on the lap, you are a lap down, I don't know why you're fighting so hard. If I was leading, it's going to be worse out for the leader, but that's the rules. I just think a little bit of etiquette there, yep. Speak to whoever I need to."

In the closing laps, Cindric even attempted to reach out to Alexander Rossi's pit box to request room for McLaughlin to pass. Reflecting on the radio communication and the situation, McLaughlin remained firm.

"I said what I said. It is what it is,” McLaughlin said. “Like, I get their situation. Pato makes a mistake, they get their lap back or something like that. At the same time, I don't know, it's one of those you got to wave the white flag I guess."

Despite former teammate-turned-Andretti Global rival Will Power suggesting a need for a ‘handshake agreement’ among drivers, McLaughlin doesn't believe rulebook intervention is the answer – just a return to racing etiquette.

"No, I don't know I get the fighting, like, a lap down on the oval. That's part of it. That's IndyCar history," McLaughlin said. "I get more frustrated when you're five or six seconds back of the leader, I'm trying to chase down Pato. Yeah, you just got to get out of the way. At that point you're done. Not going to get the lap back. It's tough being the leader, but that's part and parcel of racing in IndyCar with the lap traffic. It's just more I feel like the more gentleman agreement is when you're toasted, you just get out of the way, especially when you're three laps down. That one was crazy."