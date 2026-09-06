Scott McLaughlin ends two-year IndyCar drought with Laguna Seca victory

Scott McLaughlin ended a two-year, 35-race win drought with victory in the IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca.

After starting on pole in the #3 Team Penske Chevrolet, the 33-year-old New Zealander remained in control throughout the 95-lap contest en route to a 1.3739s victory over Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural terrain road course.

ECR’s Alexander Rossi finished third for his first podium since 2024 (Laguna Seca). Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth in his final race for Meyer Shank Racing, ahead of Team Penske’s David Malukas in fifth.

As a result of finishing second on the day, Kirkwood also secured runner-up in the championship.

Speaking after the race, McLaughlin made it clear that this win is a special one beyond the obvious reasons.

“Well, firstly, my little girl hasn't seen me win yet, and she finally has," McLaughlin, said. "So, Dad's coming home with a trophy, baby. Let’s go! Karly, I love you, babe. It's been hard, I know. The DEX Imaging Chevy was unbelievable. These guys and girls on my team, Team Penske, have stuck behind me the whole time.

“Congrats, Alex [Palou], on his fifth [championship]. We're working hard to be better but today was a big step in the right direction, so... and I've been waiting six years to do donuts. They sucked, but I was like, let's go! I was really happy. We had to be solid. That's what it's gonna take to win a championship. What a great warm-up we had. So, yeah, bring it on 2027.”

IndyCar also confirmed after the race that Dennis Hauger is 2026 IndyCar Rookie of the Year, despite a first-lap crash.

The Race

McLaughlin led the field to the green flag, but the caution came out moments later as Dale Coyne Racing rookie Dennis Hauger was punted from behind by Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Sting Ray Robb in Turn 6. Robb was given a 10-second stop-and-hold penalty for avoidable contact as a result.

The restart came on Lap 4, with McLaughlin getting slightly sideways under power before pulling a gap on Palou.

By Lap 10, McLaughlin led Palou by 1.6479s, while Scott Dixon was the first to come to pit lane, swapping off the harder primary tires to softer alternates. ECR’s Christian Rasmussen came in the next lap.

Several drivers began making their first pit stops, including Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing rookie Mick Schumacher on lap 17. Palou pitted from second the next lap, along with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward and Team Penske’s David Malukas.

McLaughlin pitted from the lead on Lap 20, along with Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood and teammate Will Power.

Rossi, who started on the harder tires, assumed the race lead by Lap 21. He made his first pit stop on Lap 25, with the lead cycling back to McLaughlin. Rossi returned fifth.

The top five after the opening 30 laps were McLaughlin, Palou, Kirkwood, Rossi, and Malukas.

Kirkwood passed Palou on the inside at Turn 2 for second on lap 31, 4.3s behind McLaughlin. Rossi was able to take third from Palou moments later in Turn 3. As a result of the sudden loss in rear grip, Palou pitted from fourth at the end of the lap and switched off the harder primary tires to the softer alternate compound.

By Lap 35, McLaughlin led Kirkwood by 4.0303s.

McLaughlin’s lead shrunk to 3s over Kirkwood on Lap 40, with Rossi staying close at 3.8s back in third.

The top three all pitted on Lap 44, handing the lead to Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist. The Swede pitted the next lap.

McLaughlin cycled back to the lead by Lap 47, with Kirkwood 2.7s behind in second.

At Lap 50, McLaughlin’s gap widened to 3.4637s over Kirkwood, with Rossi still in third at 4.4s back.

Kirkwood inched slightly closer over the next 10 laps, with McLaughlin’s lead down to 3s by Lap 60.

With 30 laps to go, the top five remained McLaughlin, Kirkwood, Rossi, Malukas, and Rosenqvist.

Kirkwood cut McLaughlin’s lead down to 1.6s with 27 laps to go.

The top five all pitted on Lap 70, with McLaughlin holding on to his lead. Kirkwood, on a set of softer alternates, sat 1.5s behind.

By Lap 80, McLaughlin led Kirkwood by 1.5619s.

On Lap 85, Kirkwood faded slightly to 1.8993s from McLaughlin’s race-leading pace.

With six laps to go, the only pass for position was Rosenqvist pulling one by Malukas into Turn 2 to secure fourth.

In the end, McLaughlin remained untouchable clear to the finish, ahead of Kirkwood and Rossi.