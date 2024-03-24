All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar Thermal

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin says that clean air made the key difference to finishing runner-up result in the One Million Dollar Challenge at Thermal Club on Sunday.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The 20-lap final, which was split into two segments, saw McLaughlin as the main challenger to Alex Palou, who had been a standout throughout a weekend that included nine hours of testing on Friday and Saturday.

Even though the 30-year-old New Zealander displayed strong pace, he was left watching the rear wing of Palou’s No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda sail off into the distance and claim victory by 5.7929s.

Although McLaughlin sported a smile during the post-race media availability, mostly for the $350,000 prize money that he shared will go towards his mortgage, he reflected to the beginning of the contest.

The beginning of his heat race, where he started and finished second, his mirrors caught the melee that retired Romain Grosjean (Juncos Hollinger Racing) after following contact from six-time series champion Scott Dixon.

“I was lucky not to get caught up with the kerfuffle with Grosjean, him going backwards,” McLaughlin said.

“I could see it in my mirror. Me and Felix [Rosenqvist] both went wide. Interesting to get his thoughts on it. I saw him. I'm sure he did… This is not going to be good.

“Obviously, [Grosjean] hit Rinus [VeeKay] behind us. I got away with that.

“Settled into a rhythm. Felt like we had a good speed in the heat race.”

Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, leads Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevy

Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, leads Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevy

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Then, in the final, the first segment saw the field settle into a rhythm with minimal passes made in an effort to conserve tires, which could not be changed at the halftime break.

“In the final race, we were pretty conserving, looking after our tires at the start, being smart, knowing there's guys that were going crazily slow, almost too slow I feel like, from a racing perspective,” McLaughlin said.

“[At] the start of race two [second segment of final], I tried to have a go at Alex, but ultimately he was just a little bit faster with that clean air. It was always going to be clean air was going to be king this weekend. I settled in, tried to maximize what I had. That was second today.”

Uniquely, the second half of the final was not a double-file restart. Instead, the field was lined up in single file.

Despite that, though, McLaughlin was still able to press briefly but Palou built up enough spacing with his initial launch.

“I had a really good run actually,” McLaughlin said. “I sort of felt that's where Alex was going to go.

“Felix actually went at that same point the run before. I sort of pre-empted it, hoping he would go to the same spot. That's exactly where I would go at the start of the restart as well.

“Got a decent start but couldn't get close enough to make a move. But I was proud of the day. Thought we maximized what he we could. We're happy.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Grosjean livid over early exit from Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

IndyCar
Thermal
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge
Rosenqvist, Palou claim heat poles for $1 Million Challenge

Rosenqvist, Palou claim heat poles for $1 Million Challenge

IndyCar
Thermal
Rosenqvist, Palou claim heat poles for $1 Million Challenge
Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

IndyCar
Thermal
Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal
Scott McLaughlin
More from
Scott McLaughlin
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Alex Palou paces opening test session at The Thermal Club

Alex Palou paces opening test session at The Thermal Club

IndyCar
Thermal
Alex Palou paces opening test session at The Thermal Club
Austin Cindric looking to hit the "reset button" at COTA

Austin Cindric looking to hit the "reset button" at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Austin Cindric looking to hit the "reset button" at COTA
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia