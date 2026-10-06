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IndyCar

Shank outlines 2027 IndyCar expectations for Mick Schumacher

Michael Shank also said the Schumacher name played no role in Mick's hiring

Heiko Stritzke Joey Barnes
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Mick Schumacher, RLL Racing

Mick Schumacher, RLL Racing

Photo by: Indrawan Kumala / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank expects a significant step forward from Mick Schumacher for the 2027 IndyCar Series season, expressing strong belief in the German driver's potential as he prepares for his sophomore year in North American open-wheel racing.

Following a mostly character-building debut campaign with a few flashes of brilliance at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Schumacher was announced as MSR’s second driver for 2027 in the #66 entry at the season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Regarding his expectations for the German, Shank is not holding back. "I expect him to be challenging for the top 10. Period," he told Motorsport.com.

The adaptation process from Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship to the unique demands of IndyCar brought its share of challenges, which Shank views as a standard rite of passage for series newcomers. 

"You can look back on a lot of the top 10, top 5 guys right now, their freshman year, their first year in IndyCar world, not good," Shank said.

"Like everybody, for the most part, 90 percent of them. That's just a ritual that you have to go through, it seems. It's a really difficult series. He did it. He went through it and had a really difficult time. He also had golden moments."

Meyer Shank Racing thrives on working with drivers who have something to prove.

"Mick is our kind of driver. He's in the margin somewhere where people aren't quite sure about him. We see that he has potential, and we want to see where this goes," Shank said.

With one full season of experience under his belt, the performance targets for the upcoming campaign are clear: "You had your freshman year. It needs to be in the top 10 going forward now, and that's what we're targeting.”

“And hopefully we can sneak up a little better than that when we're really, really good. The expectation is that he makes a big step next year, and we think he has the talent, and we're going to find out."

The name played no role in Schumacher's hiring

After the qualifying crash in Detroit: Here's what Mick Schumacher has to say

After the qualifying crash in Detroit: Here's what Mick Schumacher has to say

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Addressing the high-profile family name, Shank emphasized that Schumacher's lineage as the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher played no role in the decision to sign him. He shared that he communicated this directly to both Mick and his mother, Corinna.

"I told his mother, and I told him this two different times: I didn't hire Michael Schumacher. I mean, I was growing up, he's a great guy, great driver, never met the guy, but it just doesn't matter to me," Shank said.

"What matters to me is Mick, and where Mick's going, and what's Mick going to do for him and us. That's all I care about, and I think he agrees." 

Ultimately, the partnership centers on competitive ambitions within a fierce IndyCar field: "This is not about his father. It's about what we think he can do for us and our partners and our sponsors.”

“We want to win a third one of these [Indy 500s], and he can do it, and we think we have the card to do it. And it's going to be his opportunity. Now, there's going to be good times, there's going to be bad times, but I hire Mick Schumacher, not Michael."

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