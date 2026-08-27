Snap-on extends title sponsorship of Milwaukee Mile IndyCar weekend

Snap-on Incorporated has signed a multiyear extension to remain the title sponsor of the IndyCar Series round at the historic Milwaukee Mile, while also renewing its overarching partnership as the Official Tools & Equipment Partner of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

The long-term commitment strengthens the deep Wisconsin roots of the tool manufacturing giant. Founded in Milwaukee in 1920, Snap-on operates 15 manufacturing facilities across the United States, including two in Southeast Wisconsin.

“Bringing IndyCar racing back to the legendary Milwaukee Mile in 2024 was a win for Wisconsin and a win for race fans everywhere,” said Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park.

“We’re extremely grateful for Snap-on’s continued support and its long-term commitment to this event. We look forward to working together to deliver the fastest racing on earth at the world’s most historic track.”

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The agreement comes as the track prepares for a double-header weekend featuring the Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 on Saturday and the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 on Sunday. Fans visiting the track's Free Fan Zone can tour the interactive Snap-on Experience, watch tool demonstrations, collect driver autographs, and view the company's popular truck parade.

“Snap-on has been dedicated to celebrating the pride and dignity of Makers and Fixers performing critical work for over a century, and Milwaukee is a wellspring of the energy that has driven our enterprise from the very beginning,” said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer.

“Extending our partnership with the Milwaukee Mile, IndyCar, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway reflects our deep respect for the skilled professionals of motorsports who make spectacular race days possible.”

The renewed deal underscores a shared focus on workforce development and technical expertise behind the scenes.

“Our partnership with Snap-on reflects a shared commitment to the people, skills and technical excellence that drive IndyCar,” said Mark Miles, chief executive officer of IndyCar and Penske Entertainment. “This extension demonstrates the strength of our extensive relationship across IndyCar, IMS and the Milwaukee Mile. We look forward to continuing our work together and celebrating the people behind the performance.”

Throughout the race weekend, the event will spotlight skilled tradespeople keeping essential industries running. Saturday’s race will honor technical education instructors, students, and partners working to close the nation's skills gap, while Sunday's main event will recognize the "Factory 15" – a select group representing thousands of Snap-on manufacturing associates. Winning pit crews at both the Milwaukee Mile and the Indianapolis 500 will also be honored with the Snap-on Makers and Fixers Award.