St. Pete IndyCar: Herta leads Sato in warm-up

Drivers spent the session weighing up the pluses and minuses of running used softer alternate compound tires compared with the harder compound primaries, as the track evolves to be kinder to the Firestone ‘reds’.

Most drivers’ fastest laps came on that softer compound, and it was pole-winner Colton Herta who topped the times for Andretti Autosport-Honda, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda’s Takuma Sato.

Scott Dixon was top Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda ahead of fellow New Zealander and rookie Scott McLaughlin in the Team Penske-Chevrolet.

However, times didn’t come easy for many, as Simon Pagenaud, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Dalton Kellett, all took trips down escape roads.

Some drivers had also acquired overnight scoops on top of their aeroscreens, in response to the rising humidity.

Romain Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda was seen to be smoking from the right side of the engine in the final 10 minutes of the session, although the ex-Formula 1 driver did manage to complete 20 laps.

The 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg begins at 12.40pm local (Eastern) time.