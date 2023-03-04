St. Pete IndyCar: Herta, McLaughlin top FP2, Dixon shunts
Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda and Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske-Chevrolet – the last two St. Petersburg winners – led the way in second practice for the opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series season, while Turn 4 claimed yesterday’s fastest man Scott Dixon.
Two-time St. Petersburg winner Josef Newgarden became the first driver of the session to make contact with the wall, bending the rear toe-link of his Team Penske-Chevrolet at the exit of Turn 10.
Meanwhile, the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team was looking strong in the early minutes of the session with Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson up top with a 1m01.0009, but 15mins in, it was the Arrow McLaren-Chevrolets of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist in first and third, O’Ward being the first driver down into the 60sec bracket, with a 1m00.9306s.
The red flag came out five minutes later when Romain Grosjean spun his Andretti Autosport-Honda into the grass on the outside of the final turn.
When action resumed, Rosenqvist had a nasty snap toward the Turn 3 wall that he rescued, but Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti Autosport was less lucky, making hard contact with the Turn 3 exit wall with both his front and rear left-side wheels.
He was able to limp back to the pits, but with 24mins remaining, Dale Coyne Racing-Honda’s rookie Sting Ray Robb clipped the apex wall of Turn 3 which sent him into the outside wall. Now with little steering, he bounced back across the track to hit the inside wall, too.
Rosenqvist was the first driver to run Firestone’s new alternate tires, now green side-walled to mark the fact that they are constructed with rubber sourced from the guayule shrub. He inevitably jumped to the top, but was swiftly displaced by Romain Grosjean who delivered a 1m00.8047s on the primary compound.
Scott McLaughlin, defending race-winner, displaced Grosjean, but then Andretti’s Kyle Kirkwood strapped on the alternate tires to deliver a 1m00.5701, a mark that Rinus VeeKay further lowered for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet. His 1m00.4601s, also set on alternates, was the first lap of the weekend to surpass the 107mph barrier.
With under 15 minutes left, Ganassi's Alex Palou sprung into the top three with the softer rubber, but then McLaughlin delivered a 1m00.2511s, and 2021 St. Pete winner Colton Herta shaved 0.1732s from that to go top.
The caveat is that heavy traffic compromised several efforts on alternate tires, including those of Marcus Ericsson and O’Ward, while yesterday’s pacesetter Scott Dixon (Ganassi) half-spinning hard into the tire wall at the exit of Turn 4 interrupted Newgarden’s flyer on ‘greens’.
There was barely enough time for anyone to make a final qualifying simulation when the session resumed, and there were no improvements at the top of the times due to heavy traffic.
Qualifying begins at 2.15pm local (Eastern) time.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Colton Herta
|
1:00.0779
|
1:00.0779
|
26
|
107.860
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
2
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:00.2511
|
0.1732
|
27
|
107.550
|
Chevy
|
A
|
3
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:00.4601
|
0.3822
|
20
|
107.178
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
4
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:00.5294
|
0.4515
|
22
|
107.055
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
5
|
Alex Palou
|
1:00.6960
|
0.6181
|
29
|
106.762
|
Honda
|
A
|
6
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:00.7003
|
0.6224
|
27
|
106.754
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
7
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:00.7680
|
0.6901
|
19
|
106.635
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
8
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:00.8173
|
0.7394
|
18
|
106.549
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
9
|
1:00.8394
|
0.7615
|
23
|
106.510
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
10
|
1:00.9306
|
0.8527
|
21
|
106.351
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
11
|
1:00.9707
|
0.8928
|
25
|
106.281
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
12
|
1:01.0326
|
0.9547
|
26
|
106.173
|
Honda
|
A
|
13
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:01.1383
|
1.0604
|
15
|
105.989
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
14
|
1:01.1459
|
1.0680
|
22
|
105.976
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
15
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:01.2205
|
1.1426
|
26
|
105.847
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
16
|
1:01.2377
|
1.1598
|
24
|
105.817
|
Honda
|
A
|
17
|
1:01.2629
|
1.1850
|
26
|
105.774
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
18
|
1:01.4110
|
1.3331
|
22
|
105.519
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
19
|
1:01.4284
|
1.3505
|
27
|
105.489
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
20
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:01.4818
|
1.4039
|
26
|
105.397
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
21
|
1:01.5098
|
1.4319
|
22
|
105.349
|
Chevy
|
A
|
22
|
Agustin Canapino
|
1:01.7063
|
1.6284
|
24
|
105.014
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
23
|
1:01.8292
|
1.7513
|
22
|
104.805
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
24
|
1:01.8862
|
1.8083
|
24
|
104.708
|
Chevy
|
P
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
25
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:02.9862
|
2.9083
|
26
|
102.880
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
26
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:03.2272
|
3.1493
|
9
|
102.488
|
Honda
|
P
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
27
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
1:04.0365
|
3.9586
|
4
|
101.192
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka
Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami
Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass
Nigel Mansell's greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar's next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
