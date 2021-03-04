St. Petersburg IndyCar event to host 20,000 fans per day

At today’s City of St. Petersburg Council meeting, an event plan was presented by GSSP officials and Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration, and City Council approved the resolution by a count of seven votes to zero for 20,000 spectators to attend per day, April 23-25.

As per the 2020 season finale at the venue, GSSP will operate the event under specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 [click here].

"This is an important event for our local economy and will again serve to showcase and elevate the Sunshine City on the world stage,” said Kriseman. “I am confident that the protocols in place will allow for a safe, fun race weekend in St. Pete."

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg traditionally serves as IndyCar’s season opener and was originally scheduled for March, but this year it will be the second race, after Barber Motorsports Park, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the event had to be shifted all the way to October.

Ticket renewal period begins today for race fans who attended last year’s race and these customers will have until Monday, March 15 at 5pm ET to renew their three-day reserved grandstand seats or general admission tickets. Grandstand seating will be limited capacity again to allow for social distancing between groups. Public ticket sales open on Thursday, March 18.

Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, said: “This is another great day for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, our race fans and the NTT IndyCar Series. The City of St. Petersburg is always one of the crown jewel stops each season for the entire IndyCar community.

“We are thankful for the support of Mayor Rick Kriseman, City Council, the City’s entire event team and Pinellas County for putting their faith in us again to operate this event and assisting us with our plan to host it ‘The St. Pete Way’ with the proper precautions in place.”

Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of GSSP, added: “On behalf of the entire Green Savoree Racing Promotions team, thank you to the staff at Penske Entertainment and the NTT IndyCar Series, and of course, Mayor Kriseman and his great team at the City, and St. Pete City Council for all their hard work in making this rescheduled date happen.

"We’re looking forward to the last weekend in April for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. And, especially we greatly appreciate the patience of our fans as we work through all the planning.”