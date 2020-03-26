IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Breaking news

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale

shares
comments
GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale
By:
Mar 26, 2020, 6:13 PM

IndyCar and Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg promoters Green Savoree have revealed that March’s planned 2020 season-opener may possibly become the new finale.

Should that be possible and were the revised schedule below to proceed without issue, it would mean the NTT IndyCar Series had lost just three of its 2020 rounds to the coronavirus pandemic – namely, the races at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Circuit of The Americas.

Green Savoree stated: “This shift to a later date is in support of the NTT IndyCar Series’ efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020 and would be expected to serve as the season finale round.

“The rescheduled date is subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg would be valid and honored on the rescheduled date yet to be determined. Email tickets@gpstpete.com for any questions on ticket purchases and additional information.”

GSRP has also seen two of its other three dates shift, with Mid-Ohio being brought forward by one week, and Portland being pushed back by one week.

Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Saturday, May 30 - Streets of Detroit Race 1 
Sunday, May 31 - Streets of Detroit Race 2 
Saturday, June 6 - Texas Motor Speedway 
Sunday, June 21 - Road America 
Saturday, June 27 - Richmond Raceway 
Saturday, July 4 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 
Sunday, July 12 - Streets of Toronto 
Saturday, July 18 - Iowa Speedway 
Sunday, Aug. 9 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 
Sunday, Aug. 23 - Indianapolis 500 Mile Race 
Sunday, Aug. 30 - World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Sunday, Sept. 13 - Portland International Raceway 
Sunday, Sept. 20 - WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca 
TBD Expected Finale - Streets of St. Petersburg

 

Related video

Next article
Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule

Previous article

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super Formula

How Super Formula dodged motorsport's new reality

2
IndyCar

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule

55m
3
Formula 1

What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

1h

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale
Indy

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule
Indy

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race
Indy

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race

Foyt cites Ward as toughest rival, says sims are “waste of time”
Indy

Foyt cites Ward as toughest rival, says sims are “waste of time”

Vukovich – The greatest ever Indy 500 driver?
Indy

Vukovich – The greatest ever Indy 500 driver?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.