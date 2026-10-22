IndyCar
Super Formula Leader Kaku Ohta targets North American move across IndyCar and IMSA for 2027
The Japanese standout and Honda factory driver is exploring open-wheel and sports car opportunities while holding the Super Formula points lead
Joey Barnes
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 4:32 PM
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On the verge of conquering Japan’s highest tier of open-wheel racing, Kakunoshin ‘Kaku’ Ohta has set his sights across the Pacific.
The 27-year-old native has surged to the front of the Super Formula championship, holding the points lead heading into next month’s season-closing doubleheader at Suzuka. Yet, while a crown on home soil hangs in the balance, the Honda factory driver’s focus is rapidly coalescing around a long-term future in North American motorsport – with active interest brewing across both IndyCar and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
“Yeah, I would say, even from my side, I don't know a lot about the ‘27 season even if I clinch the championship in Super Formula or not,” Ohta told Motorsport.com.
“Of course I need the best result in the Japan program, for sure, but also it's all about the contract and discussion between the HRC US (Honda Racing Corporation United States) and also the HRC Japan side, so, nothing I can say at the moment. Everyone knows it's so hard to get a seat in IndyCar because it's a lot of money and very few seats available; almost all drivers are (confirmed) next season as well. But still IndyCar is my biggest goal, for sure. Hopefully, I could get a chance to race in IndyCar as soon as possible, but let's see. There's a bunch of options, I think, but some options are not that realistic and some options might be realistic. But, yeah, I'm happy with what I've done in the US so far.
“From the end of 2024, I've been working with Meyer Shank Racing for almost two years, so got a great relationship with them. Now, I understand way more than before I came to the US, so really, really wanna keep racing in the US in the future.”
Motorsport.com has learned that contact has been made between Ohta and Dale Coyne Racing regarding one of the few remaining vacant seats on the IndyCar Series grid for next season. The Japanese driver has also been a rumored candidate for Honda’s planned chartered IndyCar entry slated for 2028.
#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: (left to right) Alex Palou, Nick Yelloly, Kaku Ohta, Renger van der Zande
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
Ohta’s presence on American soil has grown significantly across the last two seasons. After splitting his initial 2025 IMSA slate between Acura Meyer Shank Racing in GTP and Era Motorsport in LMP2, he capped off the year by completing 104 laps in a Mid-Ohio IndyCar test with MSR last October. He returned to MSR’s GTP entry this season for two endurance outings – headlined by a second-place drive at the Six Hours of The Glen – before attending Road Atlanta earlier this month as a spectator for the team’s final race with Acura.
Beyond IndyCar, Ohta remains on the radar for top-class sports car programs. Potential IMSA options include GTP drives, with one of the more compelling scenarios possibly seeing Ohta joining Heart of Racing’s Aston Martin Valkyrie GTP program. Despite the conclusion of MSR’s Acura GTP effort, Ohta confirmed he is actively maintaining dialogue across the paddock.
“I'm talking with some teams about the possibility for the next season,” he said.
When asked if those talks included the top-tier GTP class, Ohta remained grounded about his commitments as a works driver while keeping the door wide open.
“I hope to do that, but it's not easy, to be honest,” Ohta said. “Of course, my top priority is the Honda-based programs, because I'm the Honda factory driver, so I'm doing Super Formula and Super GT right now. And if Honda wants me to do their top level program in Japan, for sure my top priority is that, even though I really want to keep racing in the US. So, like, I want to keep in touch with the guys in the US teams and then hopefully, I'll be able to race in some Hypercar or (LM)P2; some good team.”
With schedules, budget constraints, and factory priorities overlapping across continents, a hybrid schedule – combining his primary Japanese commitments with select appearances in the US or simply a partial campaign consisting of only IndyCar and IMSA rounds – could serve as the bridge. For Ohta, securing any foothold in the American scene is the priority.
“Yeah, every possible opportunity, I'll take it,” he said. “I don't know what's going to happen or what kind of chances I will have, but, yeah, if there's some possibility to be able to race in IndyCar next season, I will for sure try to take it. But, you know, let's see.”
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